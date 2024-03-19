The weather in Monterrey for this Tuesday, March 19, reports that there will be light rain with 13 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 14 degrees.
Regarding humidity, it will be around 92%.
Additionally, the forecast for the minimum temperature is estimated to be 11 degrees.
As established, the climate presents a 52% probability of rain with easterly winds that will travel at a speed of 4 km per hour.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Monterrey
Wednesday March 20, 2024: light rain, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 14
Thursday March 21, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 31 and minimum temperature of 19
Friday, March 22, 2024: Clear sky, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 21
Saturday March 23, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 24 and low temperature of 19
Sunday, March 24, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 29 and minimum temperature of 19
Monday, March 25, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 34 and minimum temperature of 23
Tuesday March 26, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 19
