The weather in Mexico City for this Tuesday, March 19, reports that there will be light rain with 24 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 25 degrees.

Regarding humidity, it will be around 30%.

As announced, the weather presents a 28% probability of rain with winds from the South that will travel at a speed of 4 km per hour.

In turn, the forecast for the minimum temperature is expected to be 12 degrees.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Mexico City

Wednesday March 20, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 12

Thursday March 21, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 12

Friday, March 22, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 11

Saturday March 23, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 28 and low temperature of 12

Sunday, March 24, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 11

Monday March 25, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 24 and low temperature of 9

Tuesday, March 26, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 26 and minimum temperature of 11

