The weather in Cancun for this Tuesday, March 19, predicts that there will be light rain with 28 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 28 degrees.
Regarding humidity, it will be around 65%.
As reported, the weather presents an 85% probability of rain with Northeast winds that will travel at a speed of 5 km per hour.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Cancun
Wednesday March 20, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 24
Thursday, March 21, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 28 and minimum temperature of 23
Friday, March 22, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 25
Saturday March 23, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 29 and minimum temperature of 22
Sunday, March 24, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 21
Monday March 25, 2024: scattered clouds, maximum temperature of 28 and minimum temperature of 23
Tuesday, March 26, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 26
Leave a Reply