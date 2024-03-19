Locin, parent company of the Voge brand, has a joint venture with BMW for the production of the C400 scooters and the twin-cylinder engines of the 900 range, and in its range there are already almost similar models, such as the Sfida SR4 scooter and the Voge Valico 900.

According to what has been reported by some Chinese media and our motorrad colleagues, the Chinese company seems intent on raising the bar by aiming to produce models that are very similar to the flagship motorcycles of the BMW range, such as the S1000RR supersport and the K1600GT road bike.

This is demonstrated by a document presented during a Voge conference, which illustrates the models that will be produced over the next two years, and when observing them one cannot fail to notice some examples.