Seven countries accuse Russia of cheating in the 2024 election. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – A number of countries accuse the 2024 Russian election of being filled with fraud. One of them is Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin will once again extend his reign in Russia. In the 2024 Russian presidential election which took place the other day, he was seen to have a landslide lead in the calculations.

Putin’s victory received various responses from countries in the world. Some of them congratulated them, while there were also others who criticized and accused fraud in the election process.

So, which countries are accusing the 2024 Russian election of being marred by fraud? Check out the following review as compiled from various sources, Tuesday (19/3/2024).

Countries Accusing Russia of 2024 Election of Fraud

1. Ukraine

First there is Ukraine. As is known, this country is still involved in war with Russia until now.

Responding to Vladimir Putin’s victory in the 2024 Russian elections, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the results were invalid. Quoting the France24 page, Zelensky said that Putin would never stop coming to power, so he would definitely take any path.

“Everyone in the world understands that this man (Putin), like many others throughout history, will stop at nothing to rule forever. There is no crime he would not commit to maintain his personal power. And no one in this world will be protected from this,” said Zelensky as quoted on Tuesday (19/3/2024).

2. England

Britain is one of the Western countries that has criticized the results of the 2024 Russian election. Quoting Al Jazeera, British Foreign Minister David Cameron called the election in Russia ‘illegal’.

Furthermore, Cameron said that one of the deviations was seen in the lack of choice for voters. In addition, the election process was not monitored independently by the OSCE.

“This is nothing like a free and fair election,” Cameron tweeted in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

3. France

France described Russia’s election as taking place amid “repression”. They also received many reports that many Russian citizens expressed their rejection of the election results.

The French Foreign Ministry even said that Russia did not meet the requirements for holding free, pluralist and democratic elections. Furthermore, they also highlighted the course of the vote which took place amidst increasing repression of civil society and all forms of opposition to the regime.

4. Germany

Next there is Germany. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has rejected Putin’s re-election, especially after the ‘no other option’ vote took place.