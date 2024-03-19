On one side of the tourist signs and in front of the municipal presidency of Cazones de Herrera, a coastal region in the north of Veracruz, dismembered bodies were thrown.

The human remains, without the exact number of victims being known, were accompanied by messages with threats to opposing groups.

According to witnesses, subjects aboard vans arrived at one of the busiest areas in the center of the municipal capital and threw the bodies away.

The incident has caused commotion because the victims were left lying on one side of the municipality’s tourist sign, where hundreds of people take photographs of the memory. Furthermore, a few meters from the Municipal Palace, without police authorities having managed to prevent the incident.

Since the beginning of the year, Veracruz has suffered a spiral of violence related to the operation of organized crime and political disputes. At the end of January, dozens of dismembered human remains were abandoned in two vehicles in the port of Tuxpan; A month later, authorities indicated that there were at least eight victims.

On February 23, five men and two women were murdered while traveling in a van in the municipality of Acultzingo, located in the mountain area. On March 2, the bodies of four people were abandoned on the boulevard of the port of Tuxpan, north of Veracruz. During the past year, Veracruz was ranked seventh nationally with the highest number of acts of extreme violence, as documented by the civil organization Causa en Común.

The organization’s count reported 260 events that it described as “atrocious”, with 2,355 victims, a number that placed the state in first place nationally.

THAT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions