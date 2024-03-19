One of the greatest uncertainties that 2024 shares with us are the presidential elections in Venezuela, in which, amid questions and irregularities, the Maduro regime confirmed the date the elections will be held and the participation of the Chavista leader as a candidate. by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). With the opposition weakened, the disqualification of María Corina Machado and Chavismo established in the main supervisory entities, the current president will seek, at all costs, to make his third government a reality.

Benigno Alarcón Deza, political analyst and director of the Center for Political and Government Studies at the Andrés Bello Catholic University (UCAB), explains details about the upcoming presidential elections, what Nicolás Maduro’s strategies are, what will happen to María Corina Machado and What are the possible scenarios that we will see next Sunday, July 28, 2024.

—Do you think the date on which the elections will be held is a coincidence?

—Without a doubt, the date is not coincidental. This date seeks to try to place, so to speak, in the memory of the people, the figure of Hugo Chávez, because it is the date of his birth. And this is because the voters who today perceive themselves as Chavistas, which are 20% of the total voters, have been greatly reduced; more or less half are those who support Maduro while the other half do not. So, what Chavismo is trying to do is reunify those who, at some point, voted for Chávez, who always had a high level of popularity and support to try to get that voter to return and vote for Maduro. They want to make an election between Maduro, as a representative of Chávez and not as Maduro himself, against those who are going to compete on the opposition side. But what we want is to mobilize the Chavista vote based on the memory of Chávez and the support that he, at some point, had.

—What is Maduro’s strategy for these elections?

—The reality is that the numbers still don’t work for Maduro, because the problem he has is that just over 80% of the country demands political change and that includes half of Chavismo. So, what is the ruling party’s strategy? First of all, try to get as many of what remains of Chavismo as possible to vote and do so for Maduro, either because they sympathize or because there is nostalgia for the figure of Chávez.

Secondly, trying to remove the strongest candidate on the opposition side from the race, which, as we all know, is María Corina Machado, and trying to ensure that many people who would have voted for her end up abstaining. And the third part of the strategy is to divide, which implies that the voters who continue with the intention of voting, even if María Corina Machado is not there, end up doing so for different candidates and that the vote is not concentrated on just one.

—In the case of María Corina Machado, who insists on participating as a candidate despite the disqualification imposed by the regime, what awaits her? Which chip should she bet on?

—I believe that the chip she is currently betting on is the correct one in the sense that she cannot give up trying to participate in the election. And she still has a way to go to try to do it. Because, first of all, we have, from Thursday of this week until Monday of the next, the registration of candidates, but, after that, a period of approximately one month opens. During Holy Week, the acceptance or rejection of the candidates. And after that a period where the candidates can be replaced, making the new candidate appear on the voting card. And, finally, there comes another period that is until July 18 where candidates can be replaced, but without them appearing on the voting card. Since hope is the last thing you lose, at the end of the day, she will try, by every means at her disposal, to be the one to compete. But, assuming that this is not the case, this is an election where it has an important specific weight. In the end, people will vote for whoever they indicate. At this moment, she is in an undeniable position of leadership that would allow her to win if she is a candidate or transform it into a very important advantage for the person she supports. And if the vote manages to concentrate on a single candidate, even if it is not her, the Government would be in very serious problems.

—In the event that María Corina Machado does not manage to rejoin the electoral race, is there any name that is ringing in the streets of Venezuela that could replace her?

—The truth is that when you ask people who they would vote for, in that scenario, what they answer is: “For whoever María Corina Machado says.” So, it seems that the important thing here is who she supports, being the leader of the opposition that won the Primary. There are names that are shuffled around, that are talked about, that are announced, that are placed on the table, but the reality of the matter is that, today, there is not much clarity about who is going to be the person who will be is going to register before the National Electoral Council (CNE).

—There are 14 cards eliminated and 34 authorized by the CNE board, is it a coincidence that the rejected parties are allies of María Corina Machado?

—Of course it’s not a coincidence. The CNE has purged its cards, eliminating practically all the opposition parties with the exception of the Democratic Unity Table, because it participated in the last election and had an important vote, making it very difficult to justify its elimination from the card. electoral. On the other hand, the Un Nuevo Tiempo card was also left, because he also participated in the same elections with an important response. The parties that remained in the race are those that support the ruling party or oppositions that have been coerced by the ruling party; for example, Democratic Action, Primero Venezuela, among others. There is this game of presenting this plural face of an election that, at the end of the day, is not plural. It appears to be so, but it is not, because they are parties that do not oppose the Government and do not have any real capacity to compete against it.

—We arrive at election day, what do you think will be the flow of voters abroad?

—In foreigners, very little. The reality is that the number of people who have migrated from Venezuela is around 7,700,000 people, according to figures from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). Of that number, at least 3 to 4 million people are of voting age. And the registration abroad is on the order of just 400 or 500 thousand people. Opportunities have not been provided for voters abroad to vote, because the Government is very clear that the person who left the country did so because he disagreed with the Government and obviously the Government is not interested in that voter participate claiming that there are no diplomatic relations with that country, that there is no time or resources. The reality of the matter is that the registration of voters abroad remains practically non-existent, so the flow of voters abroad would be very low and precarious.

—The ruling party will seek, at all costs, a third Maduro government. What atmosphere awaits electoral observers and the non-allied press?

—The only way for Maduro to win the election is if the opponents do not vote and those who vote are divided, there is no other way. And the only way for voters not to vote or be divided is for Maduro to disqualify any candidate who tends to have good numbers due to the support of the opposition and María Corina Machado. If there is a consensus around a candidate, then the vote will be unified, people will participate and, in that scenario, it is very likely that the Government will be tempted to disqualify or prevent this candidate from going to the election. This being the case, obviously, international observation is going to have a lot of criticism of this year’s electoral process, because the only way in which the Government can emerge triumphant is basically with a very rigged election with an election that prevents true competition from taking place. . We are going to have an international observation that, if present, will undoubtedly have a lot of criticism.

—What are the possible scenarios for this July 28? What lies ahead for Venezuela?

—I think we have to start from three basic scenarios. The first, in which the opposition participates massively and supports a candidate who polarizes and unifies the opposition vote. Here, the Government would lose the election and the only way to maintain itself is electoral fraud. In this scenario, high conflict is foreseeable, it is very dangerous, where there may be protests immediately after the election and where there will be a very complicated situation to handle. The other possible scenario is that people do not participate en masse and if this happens it is because the opposition cannot agree on a unitary candidacy or they eliminate them, as happened in Nicaragua. Another, to which I give less possibilities, is where the Government understands that it has no way of winning the election without there being strong questions about the elections and without having to get out of the way those who could beat it. The Government negotiates the conditions of his departure from his Government and that he respects the electoral result, the fact that he cannot win the election and that possibly, after July, he will enter into a negotiation process.