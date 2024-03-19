“For over 60 years, Bristol Myers Squibb has been committed to the fight against cardiovascular diseases, we are present in this area with such an important tradition that it pushes us to continue investing in cardiovascular disease. We have also recently completed the acquisition of a company, a biotech specialized in the development of precision molecules in the cardiovascular sector, and this is a paradigm shift that occurred in other therapeutic areas 10-15 years ago”. Thus on Adnkronos Regina Vasiliou, General Manager of Bristol Myers Squibb Italy, on the occasion of the presentation – today in the Senate – of the first Italian Report on cardiomyopathies which affect 350 thousand people in our country.

“Thanks to new therapies we can treat not only the symptoms that cardiac patients have – adds Vasiliou – but also the cause and the disease itself. So it makes us very proud, very happy to be able to be part of this revolution in cardiovascular in the name of six decades long tradition”.

“The presentation of this report today aims to be a first step towards a general improvement of the entire path of treatment and coexistence with the pathology – he concludes – A very important project for us because it is the first therapeutic area in the cardiovascular sector, cardiomyopathy hypertrophic-obstructive cardiomyopathy, in which a multi-stakeholder approach is possible. Furthermore, thanks to innovation we can today talk about precision medicine in hypertrophic-obstructive cardiomyopathy”.