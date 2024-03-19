loading…

The United States confirmed that the number two person in the Hamas military, Marwan Issa, was killed by an Israeli missile attack in Gaza. Photo/via Al Arabiya

WASHINGTON – The White House on Monday confirmed that Hamas’ number two military leader, Marwan Issa, had been killed in an Israeli missile attack last week.

The Israeli regime previously said Marwan Issa was the target of an airstrike in Gaza but did not confirm his death.

Issa is the deputy of Mohammed Deif, who leads the Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, so is known as the number two person in the Hamas military. Meanwhile, in the Hamas structure, he is known as number three.

“Hamas’ number three man, Marwan Issa, was killed in an Israeli operation last week,” said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as he read out a telephone conversation between United States (US) President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sullivan said Israel had also destroyed a large number of Hamas battalions, killing 1,000 Hamas fighters including its senior commanders.

“Other top leaders are hiding, most likely deep in the Hamas tunnel network, and justice will also come for them,” he said, as quoted by AFP, Tuesday (19/3/2024).

The Israeli military said on March 11 that an airstrike on an underground complex in central Gaza on March 9-10 targeted Issa, and described him as one of the planners of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at the time that it was unclear whether Issa was killed during the operation.

“We are still checking the results of the attack, and final confirmation has not been received,” he said.

(but)