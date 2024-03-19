loading…

The United States aircraft carrier USS Dwight D Eisenhower and its battle group face a near-constant battle against Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – It’s not just merchant ships that have been targeted by missile and drone attacks by the Houthi group in the Red Sea. The United States (US) aircraft carrier battle group which tries to protect merchant ships is also constantly under attack.

The BBC, whose crews have visited the USS Dwight D Eisenhower aircraft carrier since it began a mission in the Red Sea last November, reported how intense the fighting was.

“This is deadly stuff,” said Capt. Dave Wroe, who commands four U.S. Navy destroyers that provide extra protection for the carrier.

This attack came soon after the Houthi group in Yemen began targeting merchant ships — they said in response to Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Captain Wroe lists the threats they have faced over the past four months: anti-ship ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned surface vessels (USVs), and now unmanned underwater vessels or UUVs, all laden with with explosives.

UUVs are the newest threat. He said F-18 fighter jets on the carrier recently destroyed the UUV before it could be launched.

Captain Wroe said the Houthis had posed the greatest challenge to the US Navy in recent history.

“This is the most since World War II,” he said. That was the last time the US operated in an area where they could be fired upon every day.

The tempo of operations on the carrier itself was also unrelenting—with dozens of sorties being made around the clock.