The United States House of Representatives (US) approved this week a bill to prohibit the use of the social network TikTok unless it cuts relations with its parent company ByteDance and in general with China.

The project was approved with 352 votes in favor and 65 against, in a rare moment of agreement between Democrats and the Republican opposition in Washington.

“The bipartisan vote demonstrates Congress’s opposition to Communist China’s attempts to spy on and manipulate Americans, and marks our resolve in the face of enemies,” said Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“I urge the Senate to approve the bill and send it to the president so that it becomes law,” he added.

The initiative is so far the biggest threat facing the video application, which is very popular around the world, especially among young people.

However, its fate in the Senate is uncertain, as key figures oppose taking such a drastic measure.

Because it has a Chinese parent company, TikTok worries the United States and other countries, which believe that the platform allows Beijing to spy on and manipulate some 170 million users in the United States.

President Joe Biden will enact the rule, officially known as the “Protecting Americans from Solicitations Controlled by Foreign Rivals Act,” once it is approved by both chambers, the White House announced.

TikTok reacted by saying that the legislative process “was carried out in secret for a reason: it is a ban” and asked the Senate to think about the economic impact that the measure would have on seven million small businesses and the 170 million users in the United States. Joined.

The law would require ByteDance to sell TikTok within 180 days to a local company, or else it would be excluded from Apple and Google stores in the United States.

It would also give the president power to designate other apps as a national security threat if they are under the control of a country considered an adversary.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is in Washington aiming to drum up support to stop the bill.

“This latest legislation, passed at unprecedented speed, without even the benefit of a public hearing, raises serious constitutional concerns,” Michael Beckerman, TikTok’s vice president of public policy, wrote in a letter to the bill’s co-sponsors.

No evidence

The promoters of the text, both from the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, as well as the White House, argue that it is not a ban on Tiktok, as long as the company disassociates itself from ByteDance.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, who voted in favor of the proposal, maintained that it “aims to solve legitimate national security and data protection issues.”

China warned that the move would “inevitably turn against the United States.”

“Although the United States has never found evidence that TikTok threatens American national security, it has not stopped repressing it,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, denouncing “intimidating behavior.”

Electoral impact among young people

For technology influencer Nathan Espinoza (@beowulftiktok), with more than 300,000 followers, TikTok is “the only social network” in which he has seen “equal representation of all political sides.”

In addition to the impact it would have on the digital media and small business marketing industry, a suspension could harm legislators who support it, says the young man, who just turned 18.

“This is my first year voting and a lot of people my age oppose this TikTok ban,” Espinoza said.

In a change from his previous stance, former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) said he is against a ban on TikTok, mainly because it would strengthen the American group Meta, the owner of the social networks Instagram and Facebook, whom he called “enemies of the people.”

When Trump was president, he tried to wrest control of Tiktok from ByteDance, but was blocked by US courts.

Trump denied accusations that he changed his mind because an investor in TikTok, financier Jeff Yass, is a major donor to his campaign.

AFP

What is ByteDance?

Since its birth in a Beijing apartment 12 years ago, ByteDance has become one of the largest technology companies in the world, best known for being the creator of TikTok.

However, this popular social network is currently facing a tough campaign in Washington.

How big is ByteDance?

ByteDance has managed to position itself in recent years as one of the most valuable companies in the world, valued at around $225 billion and therefore positioned above SpaceX or OpenAI, according to the market intelligence firm CP Insights.

Tiktok, an application launched in 2017 by ByteDance as an international version of Douyin (which currently has hundreds of millions of users), captivated the world and amassed more than one billion users in four years.

Thanks to the enormous growth of these networks, ByteDance also ventured into e-commerce and travel bookings, and claims to have more than 150 thousand employees in almost 120 cities around the world.

This private Chinese company does not disclose its revenues and profits, but media estimates place it on the same level as some of the largest companies in the world.

In 2023, ByteDance’s sales will exceed $110 billion, Bloomberg said in December, higher than Chinese tech giant Tencent’s estimated revenue for that year.

ByteDance did not respond to media questions about its earnings.

Both Tiktok and Meta, Facebook’s parent company, pay information agencies and more than 100 fact-checking organizations to verify videos that could contain false information.

Who owns it?

TikTok indicated that about 60% of ByteDance belongs to institutional investors, including the American giant BlackRock.

The founders of ByteDance have 20% and the rest belongs to employees, according to the social network.

The Chinese company, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, also includes General Atlantic among its investors. Three of its five board members are Americans, according to TikTok.

A Chinese state entity owns 1% of Douyin, indicates the ByteDance website. TikTok assures that it is a requirement under Chinese law and that it does not affect the international operations of the parent company.

Tech news website The Information reported in 2021 that that 1% stake comprises a board seat.

In March last year, during a US congressional hearing, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew responded “I think so” when asked if a Chinese official was on ByteDance’s board.

However, he assured that Tiktok will not be “manipulated by any government.”

Why does the US worry?

Many US lawmakers are not so sure that TikTok is independent from Beijing, even though its headquarters are not in China.

The bill passed in the House of Representatives seeks to pressure TikTok to disassociate itself from ByteDance.

Those who support this legislative initiative claim that ByteDance allows Beijing to spy on and manipulate some 170 million users in the United States.

US intelligence and security agencies – including the director of the FBI this week – shared these concerns.

TikTok is banned from the work phones of government employees in the United States and other nations, such as Australia and Canada, for security reasons.

How did ByteDance and TikTok respond?

Both assure that there is no risk to the data of American users. TikTok’s CEO insists that the Chinese government never asked for this data, and never provided it.

TikTok claims that it routes all of its traffic in the United States through infrastructure in this country.

If this law is approved, the company will take the case to court, according to Bloomberg.

However, its fate in the Senate is uncertain, as key figures oppose taking such a drastic measure against the popular application.

And China?

China has repeatedly said it opposes a forced sale of TikTok and warned against targeting the company.

“Although the United States has never found evidence that TikTok threatens American national security, it has not stopped suppressing it,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, condemning it as “bullying behavior.”

Any sale of TikTok will likely require approval from Beijing.

AFP

They seek to protect personal data

Critics frequently accuse TikTok of collecting large amounts of user data.

According to the BBC, analysts warned that TikTok collects details such as users’ location, what specific device they are using and what other applications are on their mobile.

However, a TikTok spokeswoman told the BBC that the app’s data collection is “in line with industry practices.”

Although on social networks users provide large amounts of private data in exchange for their services for free, being an application whose headquarters is in Beijing, it generates discontent because it is not located in US territory.

While Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube, for example, collect similar amounts of data, they are all companies founded in the North American country, where for years legislators, as well as other countries around the world, have assumed a level of trust: that The data collected by these platforms will not be used for purposes that could put national security at risk.

For its part, Donald Trump’s 2020 executive order alleged that TikTok’s data collection could allow China to “track the locations of federal employees and contractors, create dossiers of personal information for the purposes of blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.”

Evidence to date points to this being only a theoretical risk, but fears are stoked by a Chinese law passed in 2017.

Article seven of China’s National Intelligence Law states that all Chinese organizations and citizens must “support, assist and cooperate” with Chinese intelligence efforts.

This sentence is often cited by people who are suspicious not only of TikTok, but of all Chinese companies.

However, researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology argue that this sentence is taken out of context and point out that the law also includes caveats that protect the rights of users and private companies.

Since 2020, TikTok executives have repeatedly assured that their Chinese employees cannot access user data that does not originate in that country.

On this issue, China said that banning TikTok in the United States, as proposed by the House of Representatives, would be equivalent to “shooting itself in the foot.”

The universal

US authorities are looking for a national company to buy the popular app. AP

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions