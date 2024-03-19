The United States Supreme Court, in a divided vote, approved today, Tuesday, March 19, lifting the suspension of a Texas law that gives police broad powers to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the border illegally, while the legal battle continues. about immigration.

The law allows any Texas police officer to arrest migrants for illegal entry into the country. A judge could then order the migrants to leave.

Texas has argued that it has the right to take action over what state officials call a crisis at the border.

President Joe Biden’s administration has sued to overturn the law, arguing that it is a clear violation of federal authority, would harm international relations and create chaos in immigration enforcement.

The battle over Texas immigration law is one of several between the state’s governorship and the Biden administration over how far the state can go to patrol the border with Mexico and prevent illegal crossings.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has described the situation at the border as “an invasion” of migrants.

