Food group Unilever is selling its ice cream division. The company announced this in a press statement on Tuesday. The ice cream division produces ice cream brands such as Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s and Cornetto, has a plant in the Netherlands and is operated from Rotterdam. The branch is not making a loss, but the spin-off is part of Unilever’s larger plans.

Unilever is restructuring to enable the company to accelerate its growth plans. Dutch businessman Hein Schumacher took office in 2023 to implement these plans. The announced cuts are also aimed at this. According to the company, the cuts will affect about 7,500 positions, “mostly in the office.” Unilever employs 127,000 people worldwide, including 2,300 in the Netherlands. Thanks to these measures, the company wants to save 800 million euros over the next three years. Following the announcement of the plans, the market value of Unilever shares rose 5.3 percent.

“After the separation, Unilever will become a simpler and more focused company with four business areas: beauty and health, personal care, home care and nutrition,” the group wrote. The company is reducing food production and expanding production of cosmetics and personal care products. It previously sold a tea and spreads division. The ice cream division now sold by Unilever had a turnover of 7.9 billion euros last year. According to Unilever, listing the industry on the Amsterdam stock exchange is the “most likely option”, although the company is still exploring such options.

