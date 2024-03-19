High temperatures in different countries will not disappear, at least according to what was indicated this Tuesday, March 19 by the UN. According to representatives of the United Nations, there is a “high probability” that 2024 will be the warmest year in history.

“We cannot say with certainty,” but “I would say that there is a high probability that 2024 will again break the record of 2023,” warned Omar Baddour, of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), in the presentation of its annual climate report. .

Beaches in Rio de Janeiro full of bathers seeking to avoid the high temperatures in Brazil, which reached a heat sensation of 60°C. Photo: AFP

In this sense, they reported that 2023 concluded with results never seen before: unprecedented levels of heat were reached since records began and the warmest decade in history ended, which pushed the planet “to the edge of the abyss.”

Added to these records are records for greenhouse gas levels, surface temperatures, temperature and sea level rise, and glacial retreat.

A child cools off in the Barcaccia fountain, near the Spanish Steps, during a heat wave in Rome. Photo: AFP

2023 was the warmest in history

So far, 2023 has been crowned as the hottest year since the 174 records have been kept, with an increase of 1.45 °C compared to what occurred in the pre-industrial era, the WMO stated.

For Argentina’s Celeste Saulo, Secretary General of the WMO, these data show that the world has never been so close to the lower limit of 1.5 ° C that several countries agreed not to exceed in the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

“Climate change goes far beyond temperatures. What we see in 2023, especially in relation to warming oceans, retreating glaciers and the unprecedented loss of Antarctic sea ice, is of particular concern” , Saul highlighted.

Graph showing the constant increase in temperatures around the world. Photo: WMO

Likewise, Celeste Saulo recalled that “the climate crisis is the essential challenge facing humanity”, which is why this recent report represents a “red alert” about high temperatures.

Among the most worrying data for 2023, is that in this period of time 90% of the oceans experienced heat waves, there was the greatest loss of ice in glaciers since 1950, the extent of Antarctic sea ice was the most measurements drop and sea level rise continues.

As a result of the increase in temperatures, there is greater melting of glaciers. Photo: AdobeStock /vitaliymateha

These climatic phenomena have caused droughts and floods, which have left thousands homeless and food insecure.

However, not everything seems to be lost, since there is a “substantial energy transition underway” and last year the capacity to incorporate renewable energy increased by 50% compared to 2022.

Therefore, for Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, the world still has time to stop the rise in temperatures to “avoid the worst of climate chaos.”