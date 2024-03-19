In a context of political and social tensions in Venezuela, the United Nations (UN) has raised its voice demanding transparent elections and the return of its Human Rights office to the country. This request responds to international concern about the civil situation and fundamental rights in the South American nation.

The UN position regarding the elections in Venezuela is clear and forceful. The organization has demanded that the electoral processes in the country be carried out in a transparent and fair manner, ensuring the democratic participation of all political sectors and citizens. In a recent report, the UN has denounced cases of forced disappearances since 2023 and underlined the need to guarantee respect for human rights during electoral processes.

What did the UN say about elections in Venezuela?

Nada Al-Nashif, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights. H H. of the UN, has expressed concern about the electoral situation in Venezuela, and emphasized the importance of free and fair elections as a fundamental component of democracy: “I reiterate previous calls for Venezuela’s national electoral processes to be transparent, inclusive and participatory”. Urges the Venezuelan Government to guarantee transparency in the elections and allow the full participation of all political actors and civil society.

In addition, the UN has reported cases of intimidation and detention of political opponents as an obstacle to the holding of democratic elections in the country. For example, since January 2023, 18 cases of forced disappearances have been documented within Venezuela: “These people were detained by State officials and remained incommunicado for hours or even weeks. During that period, there was a refusal to recognize the deprivation of liberty or the concealment of the destination or whereabouts,” Al-Nashif stated.

What is the role of the UN in Venezuela?

The UN plays a crucial role in Venezuela as an international actor that ensures respect for human rights and the strengthening of democracy. Through its Human Rights office, the organization monitors the situation in the country and provides reports on violations of fundamental rights. Additionally, the UN promotes political dialogue and mediation to resolve conflicts and promote stability in Venezuela.

Why did Venezuela expel the UN human rights office?

The decision to expel the UN human rights office by the Venezuelan Government is attributed to ideological and political differences. The Government of Nicolás Maduro has repeatedly criticized UN reports on the human rights situation in the country, considering them as interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela. This expulsion has generated international concern and has been seen as an obstacle to independent monitoring of the human rights situation in the country.

In summary, the UN position regarding the elections in Venezuela reflects concern for respect for human rights and democracy in the country. The demand for transparent elections and the return of its Human Rights office underscores the importance of guaranteeing democratic participation and respect for fundamental rights in Venezuela.