The famous game “Who am I?” there is also an Asian edition specifically designed to teach white people that not all Asian Dutch are alike. Designer Rui Jun Luong played the game with NOS reporter at Achuurjournaal. She is also the co-founder of Asian Raisings, an interest group for Dutch Asians. A UVA study was released Monday showing they experience severe discrimination, with one in three respondents experiencing it. Among the Chinese, this is even every second.

NOS Magazine (NPO 1) unfortunately mispronounced Luong’s name – one of the insults that Asian Dutch people have to endure every day. Jeugdjournaal got it right: Ri Joon. They also left the Who Am I? to see. The program also featured four children of Asian descent who had experienced discrimination, which immediately made the issue even more pressing. They said other children made them feel like strangers.

News and talk shows could not ignore the re-election of Russian President Putin. At Sophie & Jeroen (NPO 2) was Derek Sauer from the Moscow Times, a Russian newspaper in exile. Sauer sounded the alarm. The Netherlands had to arm themselves like hell because Putin is on the border of Europe. He compared him to Hitler: “His whole program is war.”

On the same day, a terrorist attack on a tram in Utrecht was celebrated. Five years ago already. As a result of the attack, four people died and the perpetrator received life imprisonment. The short documentary film “Attack on the Tram” (NPO 2) focuses mainly on the survivor and two surviving relatives. They talk in detail about their day. The father will never see his 19-year-old daughter Roos again. The son will miss his 74-year-old father. The man was standing next to his car; he was hard of hearing and did not hear the shots, so he did not escape.

The survivor understands all too well how close he came to death. The criminal shot him in the back of the head at close range, but the gun ricocheted. As he ran out of the tram, another passenger gave up his seat. He was shot. Directors Tymen Bayes and Jeannot van Beurden, who are still studying, portray everything very accurately and in the right tone. They keep it small. Lots of extreme close-ups: a tram door, a car window with a bullet hole, a shaking hand with a name tattooed on it.

Children’s office

Racism, war, terrorism – what a meal of suffering television once again presented. Fortunately, Group 8 in power (Sunday, NGO 3) has proposed a solution to all problems: from now on, the country should be run by twelve-year-old children. This time, adults Emma Wortelboer and Sahil Amar Aissa gave power to the class in Raamsdonk.

The children, dressed in Hague suits and red ties, did not have to immediately solve the problem of mass extinction or an aging population, but started small, with road safety in their own village. The class assembled in a surprisingly short time. A boy with an impressive mohawk held a press conference, and the extra-parliamentary children’s cabinet immediately supported it. They drew a zebra crossing in front of the school, planted a fake police officer, a fake speed camera and some cardboard road signs. The result was stunning. The cars initially raced through the village at 55 kilometers per hour, but after the intervention this speed dropped to below the maximum speed of 30 kilometers. It was clear: give power to the children of Raamsdonk, and Putin will quickly retreat.

