Lolita Lobosco once again won the prime time ratings challenge last night. The series ‘The Investigations of Lolita Lobosco’ interpreted by Luisa Ranieri, broadcast on Rai1, in fact obtained 4,988,000 viewers (27.6% share), overcoming the competition of ‘Big Brother’ which on Canale 5 instead totaled 2,617,000 viewers and a share of 19.54%. Third step of the podium for Italia1 with the film ‘John Wick’ which achieved 1,311,000 viewers and a share of 6.88%.

Off the podium on Rai2 ‘Boss incognito’ was seen by 1,093,000 recording a share of 6.41% while on Rai 3 ‘Presa Diretta’ was followed by 985,000 viewers (share of 4.86%). On La7 ‘La torre di Babele’ attracted 825,000 viewers (4.12% share) while on Retequattro ‘Quarta Repubblica’ attracted 734,000 (4.84% share). The prime time ratings closed with Tv8 with ‘Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel’ followed by 340,000 viewers (1.69% share) and Nove with ‘Little Big Italy’ seen by 203,000 viewers (2% share).