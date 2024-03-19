Carmine ended up in hospital after a fall and was discharged with a diagnosis of contusion: however, the reality was different

The Macerata Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into manslaughter and falsification of medical records, registering five doctors who treated Carmine in the months preceding his tragic death, which occurred on December 23rd at the age of just 13. His mother Imma decided to tell his story and make it public so that it is never repeated again.

The story of Carmine, a 13-year-old boy from Naples, begins in 2022, when following a fall at school he showed up at the Capua hospital with severe pain in his leg. In that case, however, the doctor discharged him, declaring that the swelling was due to a contusion.

Later, however, the GP realized that the boy had cancer in that leg. Subsequently, the 13-year-old traveled to Rome, to a facility where he was to be operated on and where he was assisted by four other doctors who, today, together with the first doctor from the Capua hospital, are under investigation for the aforementioned crimes.

Last November the boy then moved to Civitanova Marche where he had to undergo new checks, but in a short time his condition worsened until the tragic epilogue of the following December 23rd, when his heart stopped beating forever.

The family, destroyed by pain, wants to know the truth and is convinced that the wrong diagnosis did not allow their son to receive the treatment that could have saved him. Assisting them in this fight are the lawyers of Studio Associati Maior, who today, at the opening of the investigation, say they are satisfied that something is moving.

The letter published on social media by mother Imma is heartbreaking. The woman has no intention of giving up and she wants to fight to give justice to her son:

Hi Carmine, my son, you were the most special son a mother could wish for. The days go on, time passes, the world goes on, everyone has their own life, but I, who am your mother, do not accept your death. I decided to make our story public in your memory, to ensure that other children are not harmed as they were to you, but some people have not understood this yet, they continue to harm us, but one day if they will see it with God my son.