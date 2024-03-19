Rome, March 19, 2024 – Igor Tudor is the new coach of Lazio. The official announcement came last night when the Biancoceleste club announced the news on their website. “Lazio announces that Igor Tudor will take on the role of first team coach from today.”

The former Juventus defender has signed a contract until June 30, 2025, with the option of a further season, and will make his debut at the Stadio Olimpico against the Bianconeri before Easter. (Source: Adnkronos)

(Photo: Instagram @Official_sslazio)

