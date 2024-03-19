In an interview about Democrats’ growing criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his handling of the war in Gaza, Donald Trump claimed that Jews who support Democrats show a “hatred of Israel” and despise “their religion.” , generating a strong critical reaction from both the White House and Jewish community leaders.

The vast majority of American Jews identify as Democrats, but Trump has frequently accused them of being disloyal, perpetuating what his critics call anti-Semitic discourse.

“In fact, I think they hate Israel,” Trump responded to his former aide Sebastian Gorka. “I think they hate Israel. And the Democratic Party hates Israel.”

Trump, who last week became the presumptive presidential candidate for the Republican Party, added that “Any Jewish person who votes for the Democrats hates their religion. They hate everything that has to do with Israel and they should be ashamed of themselves.” themselves because Israel will be destroyed.

His statements provoked an immediate reaction from the White House, President Joe Biden’s campaign team and Jewish leaders.

At the White House, spokesman Andrew Bates called the remarks “vile and deranged anti-Semitic rhetoric,” without referring to Trump by name.

“As anti-Semitic hate crimes and acts have been on the rise around the world – including the deadliest attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust – rulers have an obligation to call hate what it is and to unite against them,” he declared. “There is no justification for spreading toxic and false prototypes that threaten fellow citizens. There is none.”

Biden’s campaign commented that “the only person who should be embarrassed by all of this is Donald Trump.”

“Trump will lose again this November because Americans are fed up with his hatred and resentment, his personal attacks and his extreme agenda,” said spokesman James Singer.

Jonathan Greenblatt, who heads the Anti-Defamation League, said that “accusing Jews of hating their religion because they might vote for a particular party is defamatory and patently false.”

“Serious rulers who care about the historic alliance between the United States and Israel should focus on strengthening, rather than weakening, bipartisan support for the State of Israel,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

