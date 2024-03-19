USA, banks “allies” of Biden: 30 refusals for Trump and 454 million needed immediately

It may be the banks, not the judges, that are stopping Donald Trump’s bid for the White House. Here’s what’s emerging from the trials in which a former US president is on trial. Overtaken and distanced by Joe Biden (who has $155 million in his campaign coffers and is 40 years old at the last available count), Trump – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – must now deal with procedural emergencies as a priority. . He has no liquid cash and has been unable to find cosigners to cover the $454 million he was ordered to pay for financial and tax crimes committed by his Trump organization: he must pay it by the end of the month as bail while awaiting trial. The results of the appeal have already been presented.

Lawyers for the former president, who has already had to pay $91 million for libel charges against Jean Carroll, the woman who accused him of sexual assault, claim, continues Il Corriere, that they mobilized four financial brokers who contacted 30 different companies. specialize in issuing sureties: none of them are issued in an amount exceeding 100 million and all ask for cash, not real estate, as collateral. And Trump, who certainly has impressive real estate holdings, is clearly short on liquidity, in part because he spends a lot of money on the army of lawyers who defend him in the numerous criminal and civil trials he faces.