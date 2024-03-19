MILAN – “Donna Amante Mia” by Umberto Tozzi will be released on Friday 22 March with Giuliano Sangiorgi, leader of Negramaro. At the same time, the video clip will also be published on YouTube. “I will tell you what my emotion was next to Tozzi the morning we recorded this song,” Sangiorgi declared in recent days at a press conference.

“The best thing is that he considers the song dated, light but if a song allows itself the luxury of walking around ‘naked’ it’s thanks to the author. The fact of having been able to play with a song is also discovering it to be a great song. When you recover it with the majestic importance of the orchestra, of the strings, you realize that that song is not so light and this is not only thanks to the vocal tonality of the person who sings it but also of whoever wrote that song”.

And, in reference to Tozzi’s desire to leave the stage, Sangiorgi said: “I hope Umberto doesn’t stop, I would like to hear from him for a hundred more years. I’d rather have him sing at my house because as soon as he opened his mouth he disheveled me,” concluded the singer-songwriter from Salento.