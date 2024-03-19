An important moment for Toyota: the second generation of the successful C-HR debuts. The previous one was introduced in 2017 as a kind of high-legged alternative to the Auris/Corolla, with a striking, huge appearance. Usually it was one of those models that made you wonder: no, are they serious? And who subsequently achieved sales success after success and gained the brand countless new customers.

The new C-HR continues the unique design line of its predecessor. There are now even more variants in the Toyota lineup such as the Yaris Cross and Corolla Cross; but they are bolder, more focused on practicality than eccentric design. The brand says the distinctive C-HR still has a right to exist alongside these cars. They probably attribute this in part to the continued popularity of short haircuts.

Best Look and Performance Toyota CH-R

But let’s be honest: just as the new Prius looks about 28 times better than the previous one, the C-HR has received a significant update. Recessed door handles, beautifully crafted light fixtures, sharp and angular lines, and attractive two-tone options make for a solid design. It also has the best aerodynamics in its class, Toyota says. Moreover, it should be stiffer, lighter, quieter and improved in almost every other measurable and immeasurable area.

Toyota is offering the new C-HR as a plug-in hybrid for the first time. We tried out a prototype of this a few months ago. Today we’re driving a plug-free Toyota CH-R GR Sport hybrid with a 2.0-liter engine. There is also 1.8, but it has 60 hp. less and a price advantage of only 2000 euros (starting price: 37 thousand with a little), so we would know.

The C-HR 2.0 makes good use of its extra power: after a pause during kickdown, it moves off quickly, and the continuously variable transmission only briefly makes the engine howl. During normal driving, when we ignore all the drive tricks, our C-HR always records 65 to 70 percent of its driving time electric. And if we make every effort, we will arrive at a consumption of 5.2 l/100 km. Yes, Toyota has come up with this hybrid trick.

Toyota C-HR GR Sport is not a space miracle

The front seat is quite high and spacious, but the back seat remains slightly claustrophobic. The fact that our version has a black-on-black-on-black interior doesn’t help, despite the large roof made from durable heat-resistant glass. The outside view is better than the old car.

The chassis has a sporty character; Our incredibly expensive test car also features FSD (Frequency Selective Damping), which provides better body control in corners and on consistently poor road surfaces. It comes standard on all PHEVs and HEVs with 20-inch wheels and complements the car’s direct and lively steering response.

Keep the instruction booklet handy

Overall, the Toyota C-HR GR Sport feels attractive and you feel surrounded by an interior that immediately creates a different ambience than some of its rivals. The fact that Toyota can also make quite a few mistakes is evident from interacting with the infotainment system, particularly by adjusting or disabling the driving aids.

Instead of a central screen, you have to wade through complex lists with incomprehensible abbreviations on the counter display – every time after starting. The question is whether the target audience can and will want to deal with it, although we suspect that looking at the “ten-year warranty” sticker will make up for a lot.

Technical specifications Toyota C-HR 2.0 High Power Hybrid GR Sport (2024)

Motor

1,987 cc

four-cylinder hybrid

197 packs at 6000 rpm

190 + 206 Nm at 4400 rpm

Drive

front wheels

variator automatic

Performance

0-100 km/unit in 7.9 s

maximum speed 180 km/unit.

Consumption (average)

4.9 l/100 km

111 g/km CO2 Label A

Dimensions

4.362 x 1.832 x

1.558 mm (LxWxH)

2640 mm (wheelbase)

1.450 kg

43 l (gasoline)

364 l (luggage)

Prices

€53,395 (Netherlands)

€51,920 (B)