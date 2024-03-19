The Hoy No Circula program is implemented in Mexico City and the State of Mexico in order to manage vehicular traffic to mitigate environmental pollution and, consequently, improve air quality.

It is a program run by the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CaMe) and applies to all the Delegations of Mexico City, plus 18 of the 125 municipalities of the State of Mexico, from 05:00 to 22:00: 00 hours.

What cars do not circulate on March 19?

For Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the following restrictions apply in Mexico City (CDMX) and the State of Mexico (Edomex):

Cars with pink stickers and finishing with license plates 7 and 8 must limit their circulation in the 16 municipalities of CDMX.

Hologram 1 and 2 are also included in these restrictions.

How do you determine which cars circulate during the week?

To establish which vehicles do not circulate on a given day of the week, the color of the sticker or the last number on the license plate is used as a criterion. The gum colors are yellow, pink, red, green and blue.

There is also a list of cars that will always be exempt from this restriction and are those that have the following characteristics:

Those that run on electricity, natural gas or are hybrids Those that have a disability plate Those dedicated to urban transportation services (including funeral homes) Those that offer school or passenger transportation Those intended for public safety and/or protection civil

How much is the fine for failing to comply with the program?

The penalty for not complying with the restriction of the “Hoy No Circula” program varies between 20 and 200 times the value of the Measurement and Update Unit (UMA), which translates into a fine from 1,792 pesos to 17,924 pesos in Mexico City.

Additionally, the vehicle will be towed to the municipal depot. In the State of Mexico, the corresponding fine is 1,924 pesos.

