Tivoli, March 19, 2024 – Schedule for the reopening of the San Giovanni Evangelista hospital in Tivoli, which was damaged by a fire on the night of December 8-9, which killed three people and led to the opening of an investigation by the prosecutor’s office at the Tivoli court.

Schedule

Following the release of the medical premises by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Tivoli Court, the Roma Local Health Authority 5 has drawn up the following schedule for the phased operation of the San Giovanni Evangelista Hospital in Tivoli, in accordance with the supply of the necessary equipment for the resumption of the work of the departments:

activation of the First Intervention Point by March 25, 2024;

opening of the dialysis unit in Wing B by March 25;

the opening of a nephrology department in Building A of the hospital by April 22, 2024, where systems certification reviews were conducted, as well as certifications in maintenance, electrical and workplace safety;

activation of the Immunohematology and Transfusiology (SIMT) service in B Wing by 22 April, with both systems reviews and certification in maintenance and electrical safety as well as in the workplace;

opening by April 22, 2024 of a medical department in wing B, where certification checks of systems and certifications for maintenance, electrical safety and labor protection were carried out;

activation of the radiological service, affected by the arrest of the prosecutor’s office at the Tivoli court, in wing B by April 22, for which documentation was submitted aimed at the resumption of work, in accordance with the regulations on prevention and safety at work Service (Spresal);

the resumption of the work of the Psychiatric Diagnostic and Treatment Service (SPDC), subject to arrest by the prosecutor’s office, in Wing B by April 22, 2024, in respect of which the documentation aimed at the resumption of work has been submitted in accordance with the provisions of Spresal;

opening by May 20 of the General Surgery Department in Building B, where certification checks of systems and certifications for maintenance, electrical and workplace safety were carried out;

opening by 20 May 2024 of the analytical laboratory in wing A, affected by the arrest of the prosecutor’s office of the Tivoli court, where the tests were transferred along with the corresponding checks for the resumption of the service;

activation of the operating unit in both wing A and wing B, the partial arrest of which was ordered by the prosecutor’s office, by May 24 of the following year, where tests and related checks were transferred to restore medical activities;

the re-opening of the intensive care unit, subject to seizure by the prosecutor’s office of the Tivoli court, in wing A by May 24, 2024, in which tests were carried out along with the relevant checks for the resumption of the service;

activation of the Birth Point, whose arrest was ordered by the prosecutor’s office at the Tivoli court, by May 24;

resumption of work of the hemodynamics department, which will be confiscated by the prosecutor’s office, in wing A by May 24, 2024;

opening by September 30 of the hospital’s emergency department, confiscated by the prosecutor’s office, in wing A.

The regional administration thanks the prosecutor’s office at the Tivoli court and the fire brigade for the cooperation that has taken place in recent weeks to overcome the emergency situation and gradually reopen the hospital.

Measures taken

The director of the Office of Health, Social Protection and Health Integration, Andrea Urbani, created a commission to intensify the medical and technical fact-finding investigation after the fire at the Tivoli Hospital. Its task is to reconstruct the dynamics of the fire, provide any additional elements for assessment by competent management and develop any appropriate solutions aimed at ensuring the safety of medical care and preventing the occurrence of similar events in the future.

Expansion of the pilot project by 178 beds.

To combat the emergency, the “Pilot and temporary project to manage overcrowding in the emergency departments of Lazio hospitals” was extended by activating 178 beds with accredited structures. A vital measure to avoid overloading the emergency departments and hospital wards of ASL Roma 5 and the capital.

Following the emergency, patients were quickly transferred from the emergency departments of the University Hospital of Sant’Andrea, the University Hospital Umberto I, Sandro Pertini, the Hospital Tor Vergata, Casilino and Madre Giuseppina Vannini.

New Tiburtino Hospital

As part of the Health Construction Investment Plan (former Article 20), the construction of the New Tiburtino Hospital was approved by Council Resolution 898 of December 14, 2023. Investments amount to 204 million euros.

The Rocca administration announced an intervention to build a new Tiburtino hospital with 392 beds, compared to the current 261 beds in the Tivoli hospital. (Photo: gione.lazio.it)

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.