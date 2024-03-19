The first images are circulating that portray Timothée Chalamet in the role of Bob Dylan on the New York set of A Complete Unknown, the biopic dedicated to the famous singer-songwriter and directed by James Mangold.

What we know about A Complete Unknown

The film, set in the 1960s in New York, will tell the story of Bob Dylan’s early career and his meeting with his hero Woody Guthrie, his success and bond with other folk musicians of the time, but also his controversial transition. which led the legendary singer-songwriter to use the electric guitar in his pieces.

The film’s screenplay was written (together with Jay Cocks) by director James Mangold, who had been working on this project (initially titled Going Electric) for several years. Mangold, director of the latest Indiana Jones, returns to direct a musical biopic almost twenty years after Walk the Line, a film with Joaquin Phoenix focusing on the figure of Johnny Cash.

The director met Bob Dylan more than once to talk about the film. The artist read the script and provided advice and support, making this film the only one to receive his approval since the unconventional biopic I’m Not Here directed by Todd Haynes. Mangold also confirmed that Chalamet will sing Dylan songs featured in the film. The actor has already tackled a role that included singing parts in the recent hit Wonka, inspired by the character created by Roald Dahl.

He cast

In addition to Timothée Chalamet in the lead role, the cast of the biopic includes Monica Barbaro in the role of singer-songwriter and Dylan’s partner Joan Baez, Elle Fanning in that of Sylvie Russo (a role most likely inspired by that of the artist Suze Rotolo), Boyd Holbrook in that of Johnny Cash. PJ Byrne will play Harold Leventhal and Nick Offerman will play music producer Alan Lomax. Folk singer Pete Seeger will be played by Edward Norton, who joined the cast to replace Benedict Cumberbatch after the latter left following the Hollywood strikes, which postponed the start of production.

During one of the interviews given on the occasion of the release of Dune – Part Two, Chalamet jokingly declared that he wouldn’t mind if Austin Butler (also in the cast of the second part of Dune) returned as Elvis for a brief cameo in the upcoming film about Dylan, so as to create a sort of “musical cinematic universe”. It is unlikely to happen, but new entries in the film’s cast are certainly expected: it is not yet known, for example, who will play the musician Woody Guthrie, the idol that Dylan managed to meet a few days after arriving in the Big Apple.

Timothée Chalamet on set

The images arriving from the streets of New York portray the twenty-eight-year-old actor with the clothing you might expect: he has a long scarf, he is wearing jeans and his characteristic hat, a backpack on his shoulders and he has his guitar case in his hand .

The film does not yet have an official release date, but will presumably arrive in theaters during 2025.