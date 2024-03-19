This Monday Stafford Air & Space Museum reported that General Thomas Stafford died at the age of 93 in a hospital in Florida, United States. Thomas was one of the astronauts who traveled to the orbit of the Moon on an Apollo mission.

Born in Weatherford, Oklahoma, Stafford was one of the 24 astronauts who have flown to the Moon and among his flights stands out the Gemini 6 mission in December 1965, which marked the first meeting of two capsules in orbit, a maneuver that was key to the space agency with a view to reaching the Moon.

Stafford, the leader of the Apollo 10 expedition in May 1969, was the first astronaut to pilot a lunar module around the Moon. Throughout his career, he participated in four space missions, although he never had the opportunity to land on the lunar surface.

As the Stafford Air and Space Museum in Oklahoma recalls, with the Apollo 10 mission, Stafford and the rest of the crew reached a speed of 24,791 miles per hour (39,897 km/h) during re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, an unbeatable record to this day.

Following this mission, Stafford was selected by NASA as chief of the Astronaut Office and later served as deputy director of Flight Crew Operations at the Johnson Space Center in Texas.

In 1975, Stafford, who by then was the first astronaut with the rank of brigadier general, was one of the commanders of the historic mission in which an Apollo spacecraft and a Soyuz spacecraft docked while in orbit, which was the first connection space between the United States and the now defunct Soviet Union.

For this mission, the two crews spent weeks training together and forged a long friendship.

“General Stafford received a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, and many still consider the success of that mission as the beginning of the end of the Cold War,” the museum notes today in a publication on its website.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a post on the social network X that those who knew the astronaut are “very sad, but grateful to have met a giant.”

“Today General Tom Stafford left for the eternal skies that he so bravely explored as a Gemini and Apollo astronaut, as well as a peacekeeper on the Apollo Soyuz (mission),” Nelson added.

According to the museum, he is survived by his wife, Linda, two sons and two daughters, and two grandchildren.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions