There are many unique ways to win the lottery. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – A Michigan man, United States, who decided that a new employee at his local store was a sign of good luck correctly predicted he would win a lottery prize of USD 500,000 or IDR 7.8 billion.

A 59-year-old Chippewa County man who asked not to be named told the Michigan Lottery that he stopped at the Detour EZ Mart on Ontario Road in De Tour Village to buy a scratch ticket as usual.

“I buy instant tickets every day, usually on my way to work,” said the player. “The gas station I used to go to had a new guy working, and I said: ‘The new guy is going to sell me a big winner today!'”

The man’s prediction came true when he removed the USD500,000 Cash Multiplier ticket and revealed the USD500,000 top prize.

“When I scratched the ticket and saw the USD 500,000 prize, I had to count the zeros several times to make sure I read it correctly. I was so happy I almost cried,” he said, reported by UPI.

The winner said the prize money would be used for retirement, home improvements and investments.

“The win hasn’t fully sunk in yet, but it’s a relief,” he said. “This will allow me to take care of some of the things on my list and live comfortably.”

