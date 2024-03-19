loading…

The secret weapon of Deep Sea Vision is new hope for finding Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 or MH370 which mysteriously disappeared with 239 people 10 years ago. Photo/REUTERS

KUALA LUMPUR – A “secret weapon” has sparked new hopes of finding Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 or MH370 which mysteriously disappeared with 239 people ten years ago.

The “secret weapon” in question is a seabed mission drone belonging to Deep Sea Vision, an underwater technology company based in Charleston, United States (US).

Tony Romeo, founder and CEO of Deep Sea Vision, said his company plans to send one of its drones to the seabed to search for the missing plane MH370.

“I feel we have proven our credibility, we have proven our competence,” Romeo told 60 Minutes Australia.

“And I’m sure the Malaysian government wants answers,” he said again, as reported by Express, Tuesday (19/3/2024).

Flight MH370 mysteriously disappeared 10 years ago on March 8 2014 on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, China. The plane was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members.

Earlier this year, Romeo claimed his extraordinary drone had managed to find Amelia Earhart’s missing plane around Howland Island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

Romeo eagerly sends his Hugin 6000 drone out on a search.

“It hovers at a height of 50 meters above the sea floor and it moves back and forth, back and forth, back and forth,” said Romeo.