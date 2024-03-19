loading…

The Israeli army carried out a sneak attack on Rafah. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Israel began its aggression in Rafah without announcing the action to avoid an international reaction.

In a statement, the ministry condemned the increased bombardment and systematic destruction carried out by Israeli forces in Rafah, and said that by carrying out these attacks, Israel deliberately ignored international warnings about the danger of an invasion of the city.

Rafah’s population has swelled to around 1.5 million, including hundreds of thousands of refugees from the central and northern areas of the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israeli Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter said a ground invasion of Rafah must be carried out if Israel wants to completely defeat Hamas.

“There is no other way to do it,” Dichter told Israel’s Reshet Bet radio, adding that other proposed plans were simply “Hollywood” scenarios.

US President Joe Biden has asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reconsider plans for an invasion of Rafah, where one million Palestinian refugees have taken refuge, calling it a “mistake”.

Netanyahu has agreed to send an Israeli delegation to Washington, DC to discuss “alternative approaches” to the Rafah ground invasion.

(ahm)