Chen Zhixian divorced Yu Hua because their three children were married because of an affair. Photo/Reuters

BEIJING – In a high-profile divorce case that sparked heated debate in China where a man divorced his wife of 16 years. This was because none of the three children they gave birth to during their marriage were the husband’s flesh and blood.

In December 2007, Chen Zhixian married Yu Hua, a woman eight years his junior, soon after meeting her for the first time. Yu seemed like a simple and humble woman, and her parents had long pressured her to settle down, so he never really took the time to get to know her.

Soon after getting married, Yu Hua told Chen that she was pregnant, and he was so devastated by the news that he was going to be a father, that he never realized that his wife would already be pregnant when they met.

Yu gave birth to the couple’s first daughter, and her husband, Chen, was a long-distance transport driver who traveled most of the year, only returning home, in Dexing, Jianxi Province, for short periods.

Years passed, and Yu Hua gave birth to another daughter, whom Chen assumed was his daughter, but he began to suspect his wife of cheating in 2019, when she told him she was pregnant again.

This time, Chen found out that she had not been home when the baby was conceived, and he asked his wife about it. She insisted that the baby was his, and in the end, the man accepted her version and welcomed his third daughter.

In November 2022, Chen was finally convinced that his wife was unfaithful. He found out that his wife was having an affair with a man named Wu, and that she had given birth to his fourth daughter in a hospital in Shangrao City.

Instead of confronting Yu Hua, Chen finds a lawyer and goes to the hospital to investigate. He learned that she had indeed given birth to a daughter there that month, but the release form listed his name as the father as well as a forged signature.

Convinced that his previous suspicions of Yu Hua’s infidelity were correct, Chen filed for divorce and ordered DNA tests for each of his children. The results were shocking – none of the three girls he raised as his own were ever conceived with him.