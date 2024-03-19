In New Smyrna, a beach in Florida, there were moments of great tension after a 16-year-old teenager, identified as Felixander Solis-Guzman, threatened a group of young people who were enjoying their spring break with a gun. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, March 14, alerted the authorities, who were forced to carry out an armed intervention, according to images from a body camera of one of the agents.

Why did Felixander Solis-Guzman threaten a group of beachgoers in Florida?

It is unclear why the 16-year-old pulled out a gun and confronted the group of young people during Spring Break in Florida. However, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded immediately upon hearing screams from the crowd, which indicated the presence of a firearm.

“We heard the crowd yelling and someone exclaiming, ‘He’s got a gun!’” Volusiase County Sheriff’s Office deputies told CBS News, WKMG in Orlando.

How was the arrest of the 16-year-old boy?

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that after the alert, sheriff’s deputies responded immediately and were prepared to use force. “They observed a young criminal pointing a gun at another person,” Chitwood revealed when referring to the arrest. Likewise, he pointed out that Solis-Guzman fled along the seashore when he saw the police officers.

However, when he found himself cornered, he went into the sea, where he threw away the gun and a black bag, which contained 20 small plastic bags full of marijuana.

“What we have here is a petty criminal from Orange County, armed, who decides to come to our beach because he intended to sell drugs,” Sheriff Chitwood told CNN.

What happened to Felixander Solis-Guzman after he was arrested?

After being arrested, Solis-Guzman faces a series of accusations that include illegal possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault, among other charges.

“This teenager brought drugs and a gun to Volusia Beach during spring break. He will now face adult charges and serious consequences for his reckless actions,” announced RJ Larizza, head of the State Attorney’s Office for the Seventh Judicial Circuit of Florida.

He was also transported to the Volusia Family Resource Center before being processed and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice. It was discovered that he also had seven additional no-bail warrants in Orange County, including armed robbery, drug distribution, and violating his probation.

At his first court appearance on Saturday, March 16, it was determined that he would not be granted bail and a public defender was appointed. So far, no additional information has been released regarding how the young man acquired the weapon or the reasons why he carried it on the beach.