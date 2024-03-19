loading…

There are seven Western countries that have not stopped supplying weapons to Israel, including components for F-35 fighter jets, amid the Gaza war which has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – There are seven Western countries that continue to export weapons to Israel amidst the ongoing war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The supply has not stopped even though more than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have died as a result of the brutal Zionist invasion.

Many humanitarian organizations, UN agencies and European Union officials have called on countries to stop their arms supplies to Israel. The reason is that the Zionist regime is currently being tried on charges of genocide at the World Court.

7 Western Countries That Continue to Supply Weapons to Israel

Quoting Al Arabiya English’s report, Tuesday (19/3/2024), the following is an overview of the countries that continue to supply weapons to Israel despite calls for a ceasefire.

1. England

The British arms industry provides 15 percent of the components for the F-35 stealth fighter currently used in Gaza, according to a report from the Campaign Against Arms Trade. The contract for the components is estimated to be worth nearly $428 million.

According to a Human Rights Watch report in December 2023, the UK has granted military export permits to Israel worth at least USD 594 million since 2015. These exports include aircraft, missiles, tanks, technology and ammunition.

Between 2018 and 2022, the UK exported weapons worth USD 186 million through Single Issue Export Licenses; however, according to a House of Commons report in February 2024, most military equipment is exported via General Export Licenses.

The open licenses, which cover F-35 components, lack transparency and allow the export of certain equipment in unlimited quantities and value without further monitoring, the report said.

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said his country’s defense exports to Israel were “relatively small”, amounting to $54 million in 2022.

Several British politicians have called on the government to consider revoking arms export permits to Israel in light of the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The UK-based Global Legal Action Network has also applied for a review of the country’s export permits.