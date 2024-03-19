The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) launches the red alert: the State of the Global Climate 2023 has just been published, the balance sheet for the past year which shows that once again they have been beaten, and in some cases shattered, records of greenhouse gas levels, surface temperatures, ocean heat and acidification, sea level rise, Antarctic sea ice cover and glacier retreat. The decade 2014-2023 was the hottest ever.

Rapidly intensifying heat waves, floods, droughts, fires and tropical cyclones have caused misery and chaos, disrupting the daily lives of millions of people and causing economic losses amounting to many billions of dollars, according to the UN agency.

Confirmation therefore arrives that 2023 was the hottest year ever recorded, with a global average temperature of 1.45 °C (with a margin of uncertainty of ± 0.12 °C) above the value of pre-industrial reference. We also experienced the ten warmest years on record.

“The sirens are sounding on all the major indicators… Some records don’t just top the charts, they destroy them. And the changes are accelerating,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Never so close to the 1.5°C limit

“We have never been so close – albeit currently on a temporary basis – to the 1.5°C limit of the Paris Agreement on climate change,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. “The WMO community is sounding the red alert to the world.”

“Climate change goes far beyond temperatures. What we have witnessed in 2023, particularly the unprecedented warming of the oceans, the retreat of glaciers and the loss of Antarctic sea ice, is of particular concern,” she said.

What are the key data in the report, prepared for the upcoming World Meteorology Day?

Greenhouse gases

Observed concentrations of the three major greenhouse gases – carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide – reached record levels in 2022. Real-time data from specific locations shows a continued increase in 2023. CO2 levels are 50% higher compared to the pre-industrial era and trap heat in the atmosphere. The long lifespan of CO2 means that temperatures will continue to rise for many years to come.

Temperatures out of control

The global average temperature in 2023 was 1.45 ± 0.12 °C higher than the pre-industrial average of 1850-1900. 2023 was the warmest year in 174 years of observations. 2023 therefore broke the record of the previous warmest years, 2016 with 1.29 ± 0.12 °C above the 1850-1900 average and 2020 with 1.27 ± 0.13 °C.

The 2014-2023 decadal average of global temperature is 1.20±0.12°C above the 1850-1900 average.

Globally, every month from June to December saw record heat for the respective month. The month of September 2023 was particularly noteworthy, surpassing the previous global record for September by a wide margin (0.46 to 0.54 °C).

The long-term increase in global temperature is due to increased concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The transition from La Niña to El Niño conditions in mid-2023 contributed to the rapid temperature increase from 2022 to 2023.

Boiling oceans

The data relating to the oceans is impressive: “on an average day in 2023, almost a third of the global ocean was hit by a marine heat wave, which damaged vital ecosystems and food systems. By late 2023, more than 90% of the ocean had experienced heat wave conditions.”

Of particular note were the widespread marine heat waves in the North Atlantic, which began in the Northern Hemisphere spring, reached peak extent in September and continued until the end of the year. Late 2023 saw a broad swath of severe and extreme marine heatwaves in the North Atlantic, with temperatures 3°C above average.

The Mediterranean Sea recorded near-total coverage of strong and severe marine heatwaves for the twelfth consecutive year.

Glaciers in worrying decline

Very worrying news is also coming regarding the health of glaciers which have suffered the greatest ice loss ever recorded (since 1950), due to extreme melting both in western North America and Europe.

Antarctic sea ice extent was the lowest on record, with the maximum extent at the end of the winter 1 million km2 below the previous record year – equivalent to the size of France and Germany combined.