Striscia la Notizia delivered a new Golden Tapir to Fedez, a few days after the announcement of the closure of the podcast “Muschio Selvaggio”.

The classic career “award” could not be missing, yet another one to put on the bulletin board, for the Milanese rapper. Whether you place him in the house where he lives now or put him in a dark basement doesn’t matter, because Striscia la Notizia wanted to reach Fedez anyway. And he also got some information from him about his life after the separation with Chiara Ferragni.

Valerio Staffelli, the correspondent of Striscia la Notizia, then delivered a new Golden Tapir to Fedez. But this time it is the announcement of the closure of the “Muschio Selvaggio” podcast that takes center stage. One of the most followed podcasts in Italy is facing a series of obstacles due to a legal case between the two former partners behind the format, Fedez and Luis Sal.

On the end of “Muschio Selvaggio” Fedez avoided attributing the blame to anyone in particular, defining the situation as “unpleasant”. In the farewell message to the fans of the podcast we were keen to underline a goodbye to other contents rather than a definitive stop. Fedez, in fact, thinks that the project is valid and “will carry it forward in a new form”.

Regarding the breakup with Chiara Ferragni, we know, there was talk of conspiracies, organized crises, moving scenes to gain an audience. Faced with the hypothesis of a marketing strategy behind the breakup with Chiara Ferragni, Fedez preferred to continue with the line pursued so far, thinking about his priority, that is, his children, without fueling controversy.

On the gossip that he had revealed about Fedez kissing another woman in Paris, the singer categorically denied it. “Have you seen any videos or photos? Did you know that that influencer came out with a song at midnight on the same day?”. In short, as usual, without video or photographic evidence there is no gossip that matters. During the short report, the rapper appeared calm, not at all upset by Staffelli’s arrival, also because the two have known each other for years.