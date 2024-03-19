Rocco Commisso saddened by the serious loss of Viola: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of a close friend. We will miss him very much”.

Serious loss for the world of Italian football, and in particular for Serie A. The news arrived recently, and the general manager’s condition had already appeared desperate immediately after his hospitalization due to a sudden illness. For Fiorentina there have been moments of apprehension in the last 48 hours but, now, the moment that was least hoped for has arrived for the club and for the manager’s family.

The Viola club mourns today the passing of Joe Barone, general director of Fiorentina. The sad death occurred at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. Barone was struck by a serious illness last Sunday, before the match against Atalanta. A phone call had initially saved his life. During Sunday and yesterday, hopes were few but strong. Now, however, the time has come for condolences.

A point of reference for football, Joe Barone, who leaves us at just 57 years old in a completely sudden and unexpected way. The entrepreneur was a point of reference for Fiorentina, a man who left an indelible mark on the club’s recent history. His commitment, his professionalism and his passion for the purple colors made him a manager respected by the whole environment, inside and outside the company.

Joe Barone was also a friend and trusted collaborator of President Rocco Commisso, who considered him an irreplaceable right-hand man. Together they carried out important projects, such as the construction of Viola Park, the team’s new sports center.

The great love for football has characterized his career which reached very high levels, even with the role of manager in the top Italian Serie. Joe Barone was a great fan and had always followed the team with dedication, even on away games. His presence in Bergamo, despite his precarious health conditions, was a sign of affection and closeness to Viola.

Rocco Commisso immediately commented on his death that he was “deeply saddened by the loss of Joe. A brotherly friend who will be greatly missed.” Fiorentina has decided to postpone the match against Atalanta as a sign of mourning. The Lega Serie A has arranged a minute’s silence for all matches next day.