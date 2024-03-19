Thanks to words or images, patients can better understand their condition and doctors can treat many aspects of the disease more effectively. It is narrative medicine which, according to a survey carried out in the MioDottore community on 224 doctors and 2,281 patients, reveals, however, that “almost all patients (97%) do not know what it is, as do 1 doctor in 2 (57%) In essence, narrative medicine is not only underused, but practically unknown among patients and over half of doctors. However, both agree on what the barriers to the diffusion of this methodology are and for almost all of them it would depend on doctors and not on patients: for 72% of doctors, the need for specific training is in the foreground and for 49% the lack of time; for patients, however, in first place is the lack of time of healthcare workers (55%) and only 30% is a question of training.” The survey was presented this morning in Rome, at the Ara Pacis, during the conference ‘Prevention, health and narrative medicine in Italy: which scenarios’, which saw the participation of institutional representatives, doctors’ and patients’ associations.

Yet, “on paper, Italy is one of the pioneer countries of narrative medicine, given that it is the first in Europe to have developed official guidelines on the subject, promoted by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, to have started a project of specific research (Limenar) to map its use, as well as bringing together hundreds of experts in a dedicated scientific society, Simen. However, the lack of knowledge – highlight the promoters of the survey conducted by Dnm (Digital Narrative Medicine) – does not correspond to a lack of interest or a perception of little relevance. On the contrary, in this phase of great transformation of healthcare, narrative medicine emerges as a priority resource (86% patients, with almost half 48% considering it very important and 87% of doctors with 58% saying it is very important). Help to increase use comes from digital technologies for almost 2/3 of doctors and patients”.

“In patient care pathways, the sharing of experiences between medical staff, the patient and his caregiver represents an important step for collective progress in disease prevention, which marks a paradigm shift in the definition of treatment pathways , with a view to humanization – explains Ugo Cappellacci, president of the XII Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber –. The role of politics must be to orient socio-health services and chronic care towards increasingly advanced forms of healthcare, starting from the opportunities offered by technology, which allows us to shorten distances, encourage dialogue and represents a valid support in definition of true precision medicine. It will be important to close the phase of experiments and pilot projects in the field of telemedicine as soon as possible, to plan and implement tele-assistance, tele-consultation and tele-rehabilitation programs on a large scale, promoting an interconnected and homogeneous ecosystem throughout the national territory. ”.

“Narrative medicine is a clinical-assistance intervention methodology based on a specific communicative competence – explains Amalia Egle Gentile, head of the Health Humanities Laboratory of the National Center for Rare Diseases of the Higher Institute of Health – Narration is the fundamental tool for acquire, understand and integrate the different points of view of those involved in the disease and in the treatment process, as described in the Guidelines that we published in 2015. With the Limenar project, our intent is to understand if and how the Guidelines for narrative medicine have been accepted by the scientific and associative communities, broadening their gaze to the use of the arts and new technologies and considering ‘the relationship at the centre’, as the basic element of treatment”.

“The general data of the survey are also very interesting for decision makers and institutions – underlines Cristina Cenci, anthropologist and founder of Dmn –. We often tend to emphasize the problems of the healthcare system and the conflict between doctors and patients. The survey helps us go beyond polarizations: doctors and patients have a shared vision of how important the quality of relationships and communication are in care. The Law on informed consent and DAT (Advance Treatment Instructions) establishes that communication time is treatment time and on this the research results tell us that there is total convergence between doctors and patients. It is therefore necessary to work better on organizational models and encourage training. Among other things, for 42% of doctors the lack of institutional support and clear guidelines also has an impact.”

It can produce great benefits for both patients and doctors

Another fact that needs reflection concerns the opportunities offered by digitalisation. “According to the data emerging from the survey – continues Cenci – doctors and patients, 60% and 58% respectively, believe that telemedicine and digital technologies in general are tools that can facilitate the spread of narrative medicine in Italy. Against the stereotype that sees telemedicine as a risk of depersonalization of the doctor-patient relationship, the participants in the study instead see great potential for introducing innovations, such as narrative medicine, which favor the doctor-patient relationship and the personalization of care”.

Regardless of the tools used, narrative medicine can produce great benefits for both patients and doctors and, consequently, also for the sustainability of the National Health Service. “With narrative medicine – explains Stefania Polvani, president of the Italian Society of Narrative Medicine – it improves the treatment experience for the patient, promoting therapeutic adherence and prevention, and reduces conflict with the healthcare professional who, in his time, he has the opportunity to better process the emotional load of his profession, reducing the risk of burnout”.

“Narrative medicine marks a fundamental paradigm shift, enhancing the importance of personalizing not only clinical but also psycho-social care, based on the needs, wants and expectations of each person – concludes Luca Puccioni, CEO of MioDottore -. The narrative of the patient and those who take care of him is an essential element of contemporary medicine, based on the active participation of those involved in the choices. This is why we decided to ‘investigate’ and allow institutions, patients and doctors to improve the approach to this important resource, showing how the valorisation of patient stories and the point of view of all actors can become an integral part of healthcare fairer and more sustainable”.