In the context of the armed forces worldwide, an outstanding actor has been identified in South America. This country has achieved the recognition of having the most powerful army in the region, also ranking 12th on the planet, according to the prestigious Global FirePower (GFP) ranking.

Which country in South America surpasses Germany and Spain with the largest military force in the world?

The Global FirePower Index (GFP), for the year 2023, recognizes Brazil as the nation with the most powerful Army and military forces in South America, boasting a PwrIndx of 0.2151. This classification gives it 12th position among the 145 nations evaluated.

Brazil has invested a considerable amount of reais in the modernization of its military equipment and technology, thus promoting the development of a highly advanced national defense industry in recent years. This effort has facilitated the internal production of a significant portion of its weapons and equipment.

Global FirePower (GFP) is an organization that conducts an annual assessment and ranking of the military capabilities of countries worldwide, without considering their nuclear potential. Photo: AFP

The ranking of the largest military force compared to previous years

As for the 2023 report, the positions of the four main military powers remained constant, while the United Kingdom fell from fifth to sixth position. They are followed by countries such as Japan, Türkiye, Pakistan and Italy.

By early 2024, the nine countries with the greatest military capacity above Spain are France, Brazil, Indonesia, Iran, Egypt, Australia, Israel, Ukraine and Germany. The situation of Ukraine stands out, which, after almost two years in conflict with Russia, fell from 15th to 18th place, despite having risen from 22nd position in 2022.

Brazilian military forces committed to the security and defense of the nation. Photo: Gov.com

What is Global FirePower?

Global FirePower (GFP) is a US index that conducts an annual assessment of the armed forces of more than 145 countries, taking into consideration a wide range of factors. These include the quantity and quality of military infrastructure, war and industrial equipment, available economic and natural resources, as well as logistical and geographical aspects: 50 elements in total.

How is the Global FirePower ranking done?

The Global FirePower (GFP) methodology integrates more than 50 factors into a unique formula to calculate each country’s Power Index (PwrIndx): 0.000 is the ideal score. This approach not only establishes the order in the ranking, but also ensures a fair comparison between small, technologically advanced nations versus those that are larger but less developed.

The most powerful armies in the world

United StatesRussiaChinaIndiaUnited KingdomSouth KoreaPakistanJapanFranceItalyTurkeyBrazilIndonesiaEgyptUkraine.