Fabrizio and Federico Sansone, aka I Sansoni, announced today on their official social channels the start of filming the film E poi si vide, the comedy that marks their debut on the big screen. The Sansonis, brothers in life and work, are two Sicilian actors and comedians, already champions of the web with more than 400 million total views in just three years on all digital platforms but also protagonists of successful television programs such as Striscia la Notizia and two theater tours, all sold-out, in theaters.

The announcement was accompanied by the launch of the first image from the set. Filming is taking place in Sicily and will last about five weeks.

The film is directed by Giovanni Calvaruso (Lives to Waste), the screenplay is written by Fabrizio Sansone, Federico Sansone – aka I Sansoni – and Fabrizio Testini (Santocielo, The First Christmas, L’Ora Legale, Even if it’s love you can’t see , The Skein, Framed – Season 1 & 2).

And then you see, synopsis

Three houses, three kids, the same goal: to win the competition for a job as an employee in the municipality’s legal office. Federico, a law graduate, but only to please his councilor father, hopes for a recommendation from him; Fabrizio, a lawyer on paper but not practicing in life, tries to pass yet another state test and Luca who has always had a clear path since he was born. Only for one of them will a lifelong dream come true, until things take an unexpected turn.

The Samsons

Fabrizio and Federico Sansone are brothers in life and at work and authors themselves. The comic-satirical background is the favorite one of I Sansoni but they have never disdained instinctive laughter; in each of their creations they leave a teaching, even if hidden or apparently hidden: there is always a reason why they are ironic.

They took their stories around Italy with two theater tours Fratelli.. ma non tanto!“ (2022 season) and Sogno a tempo determinate (2023-2024 season), both sold-out. Their cross-media story has made them famous on digital platforms (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok): they are known for the series dedicated to Annoyance and for their web-films, with more than 400 million total views in just three years. They have starred in several television programs, including Striscia la Notizia.