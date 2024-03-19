Moratti, Bulgari, Pesenti and… What did the great Italian industrialists invest in after the sale of their family companies

After selling the family business, many of Italy’s prestigious business dynasties find themselves deciding how to use the proceeds of the sales. This money is often reinvested in new holdings through various methods, such as direct acquisitions, investments in club deals or subscriptions to units in mutual funds.

Some become providers of venture capital through private equity and private debt, while in some cases they reinvest in companies in their sector while maintaining a minority stake. Additionally, many look to real estate as a safe form of investment. But let’s see, case by case, how the businesses of the most influential families in our country have changed.

Moratti

Among the latest major transfers, that of the Morattis stands out. With the expected proceeds of over 600 million from the sale of 40% of the Saras refining company, the Milanese oil dynasty is preparing to reinvest these funds.

This sum will be equally divided between the two descendant branches of the founder Angelo Moratti. On the one hand there is Massimo Moratti Sapa, led by the former president of Inter, while on the other we find Angel Capital Management and Stella Holding, respectively the financial vehicles of Angelo Moratti and Gabriele Moratti, the sons of Prime and second marriage of Gian Marco Moratti, who died in 2018.

Pesenti

Another successful exit was made in 2016 by the fourth and fifth generations of the Pesentis, a family from Bergamo in the cement sector. The sale of this historic industrial asset to the Germans of HeidelbergCement, with the simultaneous reinvestment of a minority stake in the German group, brought 1.67 billion euros into the coffers of the corporate galaxy of his father Giampiero (who passed away in 2019) and his son Carlo, of which 900 million were reinvested immediately.

These funds were directed towards the growth of the controlling holding company Italmobiliare and to enter the private equity sector with Clessidra. Through the acquisition of shareholdings, Italmobiliare is now an “investment company” on the model of Exor degli Agnelli, which has built a portfolio of controlling or minority shares in numerous excellent Italian medium-sized companies, representing almost 70% of the net asset value total.

Among these, some of the companies in the Pesenti portfolio include Caffè Borbone, Tecnica, Santa Maria Novella perfumes, Italgen, Sidi Sport and Botter. Thanks to the sale of Italcementi, the value of Italmobiliare grew steadily from 1.4 billion to 2.2 billion euros at the end of 2023.

Smoke them

Like the Pesentis, the Fumagalli brothers have also taken the path of private equity and investments in startups. Aware of the difficulty in guaranteeing a stand-alone future for Candy, and with their children out of the company, Aldo and Beppe Fumagalli sold the Brianza household appliances group to the Chinese Qingdao Haier for 475 million euros in 2018, thus transforming themselves from entrepreneurs to pure investors.

Their new initiative, called Koinos Capital, is an asset management company that invests its funds in excellent Italian family businesses with revenues of between 20 and 100 million euros. The sectors of interest range from chemistry to luxury manufacturing, from electric mobility to industry and information technology.

Bulgari and Loro Piana

Investments by the Bulgaris and Loro Pianas in the fashion sector have seen a surge following the sale of their historic family businesses to French luxury billionaire Bernard Arnault. In addition to holding shares in the French luxury giant, the brothers Paolo Bulgari, Nicola and Francesco Trapani (the latter son of Lia Bulgari, sister of Paolo and Nicola) have diversified their investments, including a significant real estate presence, especially in London and New York. They also own 30% of Sarment Holding, a leading distributor of premium wines in Asia, along with a number of other financial assets.

As for Loro Piana, part of the two billion collected from the sale of 80% of the fashion house was allocated to investments in various sectors. These include real estate, fashion brand Sease, renewable energy, the wine sector, as well as stakes in Satispay, Planet Farms and Tapì. Furthermore, they participated in various club deals promoted by Tip’s banker, Giovanni Tamburi.

In both cases, these investments reflect a strategy of diversification and search for promising opportunities in various sectors, which goes beyond the world of fashion and luxury.