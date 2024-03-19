Autopsies have been arranged on the bodies of the two boyfriends found lifeless in the garage: the investigators’ decision

In the last few hours, investigators have decided to carry out an autopsy on the bodies of the two boyfriends found lifeless in the garage. They tried to reconstruct what happened in the evening and night, but to have confirmation, it will be necessary to carry out this examination.

Vincenzo Nocerino was 24 years old, he had studied as a web designer, but he helped his father in the pizzeria of which he is a partner. He had lost his mother some time ago and lived with his father. In fact, from what they say in the neighborhood, the two were very close.

On the evening of March 15, the two boys went out together just like they always did. From what they found out they had been dating for a while and were a couple, just like everyone else. They had ups and downs. Consequently, that evening, from what they claim, there was an argument between them, which is why they had decided to go away to be alone.

Perhaps due to a distraction, or an accident, they decided to leave the car engine running while they were locked in the garage in via Fosso del Lupo. The father, not seeing him return, went out to look for him. However, when he arrived outside that structure, he heard the car’s engine running. When he opened the door he found the now lifeless bodies inside the Fiat Panda.

The investigations into the deaths of the two boyfriends

The man promptly alerted the paramedics and then also tried to resuscitate them himself. From what Il Corriere della Sera wrote, Enzo and Vida were found in the car, still embracing. They would have left the car running and the carbon monoxide, not having found an outlet, would have first made them lose consciousness and then their death.

To confirm what happened, they therefore decided to carry out autopsies on both bodies. The aim is precisely to understand the exact cause that led to their disappearance.

Enzo Nocerino was an only child and was 24 years old. He worked as a web designer and also helped in the pizzeria where his father is a partner. Vida Shahvalad was 20 years old and of Iranian origins. She lived in the Caserta area, but was in Naples to study at university. Their heartbreaking disappearances have shocked thousands of locals.