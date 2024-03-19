In the heart of South America, there is a geographical and human phenomenon that captivates everyone and everyone: the most populated island in the world. This tiny piece of land, part of a well-known archipelago, emerges as a product of adaptability and cohesion. Despite its small size, less than one hectare, it houses more than 1,200 people, creating a mosaic of life and color where each resident has less than 10 square meters to live.

Curiously, this island stands out for its population density, but also for its unique way of life. Visitors are fascinated to discover that in this place, where you can walk from end to end in just 20 minutes, there is no need for police. Security and harmony are the daily bread, elements that, together with the exuberant natural beauty and warmth of its inhabitants, make this place an unparalleled tourist destination in its country and in Latin America.

What is the most populated island in the world and its main characteristics?

Santa Cruz del Islote obtains the title of the most populated island in the world. Furthermore, it is an extraordinary example of coexistence and optimization of space. With an area of ​​just 10,000 square meters, this place overflows with culture, history and daily life, in addition to housing nearly 97 homes, a school, a health center and small businesses, including a restaurant and a hotel, exclusively for tourists. foreign. The Colombian community has been able to take advantage of every available centimeter, creating a vibrant and energetic environment.

The islet, located in front of the Gulf of Morrosquillo, attracts hundreds of tourists annually, seduced by the possibility of experiencing what it is like to live in such a limited space, but immensely rich in humanity and solidarity. The recent installation of solar cells, thanks to a donation from the Government of Japan, has significantly improved the quality of life of the islanders and has allowed them to enjoy electrical energy, thus, new opportunities for development and sustainability.

What is the cost to go to the island and how long does it take to travel?

Accessing this peculiar destination is, in itself, an adventure. Travelers can take a boat from Coveñas, Tolú, Berrugas or Cartagena for a trip that varies between one and two hours, with a cost that ranges between 70,000 and 100,000 Colombian pesos (equivalent to 18 dollars or 67 soles) depending on the season. Although the island can be fully explored in less than half an hour, many choose to stay longer, attracted by the stories and way of life of its inhabitants.

How do the inhabitants of the island live?

Life in Santa Cruz del Islote is characterized by its simplicity and strong dependence on fishing and tourism. The island receives a significant number of visitors, especially on Sundays, which represents an important source of income for the community. In addition to the tourist tour, which costs 10,000 pesos (almost 3 dollars), the islanders offer typical meals and the opportunity to visit a natural aquarium, where several marine species are protected, including turtles, which were previously part of their diet. .