Outgoing Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yesilgez (VVD) will develop a plan to strengthen controls over the online sale of drugs and other illegal substances through the communications app Telegram. She stated this in a letter to Parliament on Monday. The minister writes that he is holding preliminary discussions with the prosecutor’s office and the police to develop an action plan.

In January, NOS examined Telegram chat traffic using artificial intelligence models. For example, last year the app hosted 2.5 million Dutch messages promoting drugs in 21 different chat groups dedicated to the sale of illicit substances. The groups also offered heavy fireworks and internet scam materials, sometimes lasting for years.

Yesilgez writes that police cannot monitor the entire Internet for messages offering drugs. What exactly they can do to improve enforcement remains unclear. “The moderation of this primarily lies with Telegram,” says Yesilgez. She adds that she cannot yet indicate this in the application, “because it is difficult to get in touch and make an appointment on Telegram.” She expects new European legislation such as the Digital Services Act will force internet companies to take more action. According to this law, Telegram must inform the regulator that the platform is moderating.

