Mercedes-AMG installed a four-cylinder turbo engine in the GT, this is the 43rd.

It still causes some discomfort. The GT was a muscle car from Mercedes-AMG. Thanks to the bombastic 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, it’s a wonderful long-distance car. In GT R trim it can also be used on the track.

The GT aspect was further emphasized in the second generation. Now it’s a 2+2, with room in the back for people without legs. Mercedes-AMG wants to make the GT more accessible to a wider group of people. Including other engines.

Mercedes-AMG GT 43

That’s why Mercedes-AMG is introducing the 43 Coupé. A variant with a four-cylinder petrol engine combined with rear-wheel drive. We know the transmission, in particular, from the Mercedes-AMG A45 S. Power is 421 hp. and 500 Nm of torque. There is also a starter-generator with another 14 hp. The unit is connected to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT 9-speed automatic transmission.

The performance is good. Acceleration to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds, top speed 280 km/h. This is also not a problem. It has more to do with the feeling the car gives you. A running four-cylinder engine is much less appealing than an eight-cylinder or even a six-cylinder.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 43 comes standard with 19-inch wheels. Optionally available in sizes from 20 to 21 inches. The thing can also be decorated with all sorts of packages, for example the AMG Night Package, if you want everything to be black.

The only advantage of the four-cylinder engine is that the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 becomes more affordable. The price in Holland has not yet been announced, but it will certainly be cheaper than the current 585 hp AMG GT coupe, which costs €298,901. You still have the GT’s handsome looks paired with a less powerful engine. The neighbor won’t notice.

