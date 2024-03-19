Formed thanks to the geographical conditions of 4 ports, this wave can reach up to 2 kilometers long. Discovered in 1965 by the American surfer Chuck Shipman while returning from a surfing championship, the athlete managed to see this event from his plane and was amazed by these beaches that are identified as a paradise for thousands of people.

South America has the longest wave in the world and these are seemingly endless. Photo: Conde Nast Traveler

These seemingly endless waves are known for their length and, compared to others in the world that can be surfed for a few seconds, these water currents offer a unique experience and allow surfers to ride them for minutes.

The South American country with the longest wave in the world

The so-called longest wave in the world is located in the north of Peru, although it is impossible to confirm it with complete certainty, the waves that seem to have no end and that reach the fishing town of Puerto Malabrigo (Chicama) have achieved legendary status among the community. surfer

The wonderful beaches of Trujillo are home to the waves responsible for this famous wave. Andrew Thomas, an oceanographer at the University of Maine and former surfer, explains that the origin of this is found in storm systems and weather fronts located hundreds or thousands of kilometers away in the Pacific Ocean and, sometimes, in the Antarctic. .

As waves move across the open ocean, those with similar wavelengths and speeds align and begin to move together.

Puerto Malabrigo, located in Chicama, creditor of the longest wave in the world. Photo: NASA

Another fortuitous characteristic is that the Chicama waves from the open sea move almost parallel to this section of the Peruvian coast, which contributes to their breaking progressively along a wide extension of the coast.

Chicama waves are known to break from the left, meaning that they extend from that side to the right from the perspective of an observer on the shore.

According to the NASA web portal, the swell of this port is most consistent from March to November and, during that period, some of the sections are occasionally connected, in which the distance from Malpaso to the pier is almost 4 kilometers (4 kilometers). 2.5 miles), but surfers generally have to ride several waves to travel this entire stretch.

The waves arriving from the open ocean travel almost parallel to this part of the Peruvian coast in Puerto Malabrigo. Photo: NASA

Coastal and maritime conditions converge to form what Thomas has described as a “surfers’ dream location”. So much so that, in 2013, the area gained protection from the Peruvian government against development and construction of infrastructure that would damage the waves.

In that sense, Chicama is the first to be included in the Register of Protected Waves, to which dozens of others located in different parts of Peru have subsequently been added.

Waves and Peruvian heritage

The surfer paradise is in Peru, exactly in Trujillo, and has the longest wave in the world in Puerto Chicama which, with a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere typical of surfing beaches, stands out for its charming small hotels and restaurants that offer delicious specialties. seascapes, all under a perpetual summer adorned with colorful surfboards and hair flowing in the sun.

Furthermore, it is important to highlight that the uniqueness of the Chicama wave lies in its ability to travel through 4 ports in Peru, with heights ranging between 1 and 4.5 meters.

Likewise, it competes for the title of the most special wave with The Bono, which emerges in a river in Indonesia, and Punta Roca, located in El Salvador.