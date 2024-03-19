The Julian Canal in Limburg, an important inland shipping route in the Netherlands, will be closed for several months. The closure is the only way to safely restore the canal after the accident last February and a series of incidents that followed.

That’s what outgoing Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure and Water Management, WVD) wrote in a letter to the House on Tuesday. Relevant inland shipping and logistics trade organizations have also been informed. The cuts are expected to begin in October and last until April or May next year. The ban already applies to some types of ships.

The closure has serious consequences for Limburg’s logistics sector. The Julian Canal, which runs next to the Meuse, is one of the most important shipping routes between the port of Rotterdam and Belgium and France. The inland port of Stein on the Julian Canal plays an important role in regional freight transport.

The reason for the blocking is the lack of work on the Juliana channel. More than a year ago, during work on a canal in the area of ​​the Limburg towns of Berg and Obbicht, between Roermond and Maastricht, an accident occurred. Work is underway to expand the canal on behalf of the Rijkswaterstaat. The waterway must be accessible to larger vessels.

To widen the Julian Canal, a sheet pile wall was installed in the middle of the canal at Berg Obbicht. He divided the channel into two parts. One half was dammed and drained for 750 meters; work was going on there on a new bank. The other half of the canal was accessible as a narrowed shipping route.

On February 23 last year, the sheet piling wall collapsed and the drained construction pit filled with water. Almost a month later, the disaster was cleared, but since September 2023, there have been (almost) eight accidents along the narrowed waterway.

According to Minister Harbers, drastic measures are needed for the safety of construction workers and shipping, and the canal must be completely closed for four kilometers. “Not draining the canal is futile from a safety point of view,” the minister wrote in a letter to the House of Representatives. “The contractors involved have also indicated that wet-site implementation is not possible.”

Large resistance

There is a lot of resistance from stakeholders, Harbers tells the House. The logistics sector has repeatedly expressed serious concerns about the significant impact on business operations if the channel is completely blocked. “The Julian Canal is extremely important for logistics in Limburg,” says a representative of the trade association Koninklijke Binnenvaart Nederland (KBN). “Canal blockage is unacceptable.”

The Limburg business community is very concerned about the blockage of the Julian Canal, replies Huub Nahrinks from the Limburg Employers’ Association. “The impact is huge for the region.”

The extent of the damage caused to the companies involved is currently under investigation. For this purpose, a so-called “impact analysis” is being carried out in Rijkswaterstaat. Harbers already writes that interested parties want to recover damages from Rijkswaterstaat. According to the minister, a disability compensation scheme is in place for this purpose. The KBN representative expects little from this. In a previous blocked lock incident, inland ship captains were not compensated for the damage caused.

If the Julian Canal is closed, captains must bypass the Meuse or Belgium. Limmel Lock is located on this round-the-world route, north of Maastricht. This is a weak spot, as Harbers’ letter shows. If the lock were to be closed due to floods, disruptions or incidents, the companies on the canal (Port of Stein) would become unavailable and there would be no alternative route to Antwerp and Rotterdam. Harbers promises that Rijkswaterstaat will ensure “maximum availability” of the Limmel lock.

“The alternative is that ships would have to make long detours, which costs a lot of fuel and money,” says Elisabeth Post of trade body Transport and Logistiek Nederland (TLN). “We think a lot more money should be put into infrastructure: maintaining roads, waterways, railways and all the surrounding art. It is important to solve this problem as quickly as possible to prevent further problems, such as with the Julian Canal.”

