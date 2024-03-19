After a lengthy explanation of the political situation in his country, prominent Slovak sociologist Michal Vasecka made it clear: “Slovakia is lost.” Since Robert Fico won election in the fall and is now prime minister for the fourth time, his government is creating a “mafia state,” Vasecka says in an empty attic office in the center of the capital Bratislava. “His government undermines basic human rights, undermines the independent rule of law and collaborates with oligarchs who are sacrosanct in our political system. The population will suffer the consequences not only for the next four years, but for the next ten years.”

While Poland is returning to democracy with independent institutions after eight years of rule-of-law policies, southern neighbor Slovakia is moving in a different direction. In the short period since Fico returned to power, he has abolished the department and the position of special prosecutor who investigates political corruption, turned the public state broadcaster into a party channel, non-governmental organizations have been criticized, and penalties for corruption have been increased and reduced.

This political success came as a big surprise even to most Slovaks. A few years ago, Smer Fico’s party fell to 8 percent in the polls. This followed the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, who were investigating corruption under Fico’s rule and discovered that the government had close ties to the Italian mafia organization ‘Ndrangheta. After the murder, tens of thousands of Slovaks took to the streets, Fico resigned, and his political career seemed over.

But the former communist, who on paper heads the social democratic party Smer but now runs a far-right party, made a surprise return in September during parliamentary elections. After a disappointing cabinet without Fico, which barely led Slovakia through the corona and subsequent inflation crisis, as well as a populist campaign based on disinformation that was strongly anti-Ukrainian and pro-Russian, he narrowly won the elections and immediately began his will.

The presidential elections will take place on Saturday. In the two rounds, the Slovaks are likely to choose the charismatic Peter Pellegrini – a former member of the Fico Smer party, which broke away after the murder of journalist Kuciak and founded HLAS (Stem) – or his rival, the pro-Western former foreign minister. The cases of Ivan Korkok from the opposition party SaS (Freedom and Solidarity). Pellegrini appears determined to win this election, meaning the prime minister and president will be from the same coalition. Although the Slovak President does not have decisive power, he can temporarily veto some laws and, more importantly for Fico, grant an amnesty.

A tour of four Slovak heroes whose lives, jobs and futures changed in one fell swoop in just a few months.

Special Prosecutor Daniel Lipsitch

“Those who were brought to justice went unpunished for years.”

After the murder of journalist Kucyak, dozens of corruption cases came to court. Many oligarchs, prominent politicians and high-ranking officials found themselves behind bars. The driving force behind all these cases is lawyer and former minister Daniel Lipšić, who since 2021 heads the Special Prosecutor’s Office, a department of the State Prosecutor’s Office that investigates major cases of corruption, terrorism and drugs. But on March 20, his position was abolished by Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Two weeks before his forced departure, Lipsitch’s office is still full of papers and stacks of documents. There are dozens more cases of ongoing corruption cases. His office is located in a protected area near Bratislava. Because of the danger these cases entail, judges are forced to live locally in boring apartment complexes.

Experts say Fico is disbanding the Special Prosecutor because he and many members of his party have been – or are still being – prosecuted. The only thing Fico can do to avoid ending up in prison is to take on the entire judicial system.

Lipsitch has also filed a lawsuit against Fico, but doesn’t want to say much about it. Lipsitch: “We prosecuted him, but the attorney general’s office dropped the charges.”

According to Lipsitch, the fact that Fico’s government now wants to bend the rule of law to its will so quickly is due to “fear” and “hatred.” His office poses “an existential threat to many people in and close to politics, and to virtually all the major oligarchs,” Lipsitch says. “Many of those now being prosecuted lived for years in a world in which they had influence over government and in which they could do almost anything with impunity. Suddenly they were prosecuted, placed in pre-trial detention, and dozens of them were convicted. Therefore, they want to not only remove me from this position, but close the entire department.”

He describes Slovakia as a “captive state” in which “the oligarchs actually had completely illegal influence over ministries, over all public procurement and government appointments. Even law enforcement agencies decided who would go where. This is a situation that is unacceptable.”

But what now? Cases currently being tried will continue, but in regional courts with less experience, which are more vulnerable to political influence. Lipsitch says he will continue his work. How? “We’ll see.”

Political journalist Zuzana Kovacic Hanzelova

“I was disgraced by the Speaker of Parliament”

The face of Slovak political journalism, Zuzana Kovacic Hanzelova, opens the door to her chic apartment in a trendy area of ​​Bratislava. This is the morning after the whole country is talking about her. The night before, she announced on Instagram that she would temporarily stop broadcasting because she was tired of personal attacks and threats from politicians.

She leaves questions from the Slovak media unanswered because she does not want to add fuel to the fire. But this morning she makes an exception for the NRC.

“I used to hate this job,” says Kovacic Hanzelova, fresh from a morning visit to the gym. “At first I was a target of the far right on the Internet, but after the elections I became a target of the new government.” She receives hate every day through social media, but now politicians are attacking her personally. “Their comments aren’t even work related, it’s slut shaming. For example, the speaker of parliament calls me slutty,” says Kovacic Hanzelova. “That’s the red line for me, there’s a certain amount you can handle as a human being.”

It is not only Kovačić Hanzelová who is being targeted by the new government. Prime Minister Fico previously called journalists “dirty anti-Slovak prostitutes.” Immediately after the election, which he won, he decided to ban four major media outlets from government press conferences because they had shown “open hatred and hostility towards [zijn partij] Expressing insults.” And the new law should result in the government gaining greater control over the Slovak public broadcaster. “The atmosphere has become more aggressive,” says Kovacic Hanzelova.

And this is quite amazing. Moreover, Fico was forced to resign during his previous premiership after the murder of a journalist. The carefully researched documentary The Murder of a Journalist shows that the mastermind of the murder was most likely oligarch Marian Kočner, who has close ties to Fico and his party. However, the oligarch was acquitted of the murder, which critics see as a sign of widespread corruption in the Slovak constitutional state.

Kovacic Hanzelova also became the object of Kočner’s attention. “Secret Service documents showed that Kočner had photographs of me and my family members, my car and my husband, who was also a well-known journalist.”

So, she wants to say, the current government threats against her are “no joke” for her personally.

Director of the NGO “Stop Corruption”

“The police passed on information about my family.”

Zuzana Pektova, director of the non-governmental organization Nadacia Zastavme korupciu (Let’s Stop Corruption), can tell you more about widespread corruption in Slovakia. The former journalist worked with murdered journalist Kuciak and decided to enter the world of non-governmental organizations after his death, as the magazine she wrote for was taken over by an oligarch linked to various corruption cases.

She is also threatened by Fico’s government and his supporters. “He says that our NGO is dangerous for his party, but he is not my enemy,” Pektova said in a secret office in Bratislava. “We treat all politicians the same: we just follow what they do.”

Not only is her NGO under threat, she and her family have also experienced the power of oligarch Kočner. “The police gave Kočner information about my family,” she says. The same applied to about twenty other journalists, including Khanzelova, who was temporarily detained due to threats.

“They had information about me, my driver’s license, my home address and the address of my brother, sister and mother,” Pektova said. “They even followed us. They had photos and videos of me taking my three-year-old son to kindergarten and my older fifteen-year-old son riding his bike to school. It was scary.” In recent years, dozens of corruption lawsuits have been filed, dozens of others are still ongoing. More than forty people have already been convicted of political corruption, including oligarch Marian Kočner – not for the murder of journalist Kuciak, but for the corruption scandal with participation of the Slovak TV channel.

Therefore, it is logical that Fico is now taking such tough steps,” says Pektova. “He himself has been charged; his friends and party members have already appeared in court. He wants to end this quickly.”

Her NGO recently conducted an analysis of the legislative changes Fico wants to make to criminal law. “Every change in the criminal code can be directly linked to crimes committed by people associated with the Fico government. We can read exactly which paragraph refers to which person,” says Pektova.

She fears that if Peter Pellegrini wins the upcoming presidential election, the current government could gain even more power. “Pellegrini will do whatever Fico asks him to do and will be able to grant amnesty to people who are already in prison,” says Pektova, who then rattles off a long list of names of convicted oligarchs. And then he sighed.

Demonstrator Carolina Farska (25)

“Democracy has no happy ending”

As a high school student, Karolina Farska became the face of civil resistance in Slovakia. At the age of seventeen, she organized an event on Facebook – a protest against the then current government – and counted on several dozen participants. Eventually there were ten thousand of them. A year after this protest, journalist Kuciak was killed, and Slovaks took to the streets week after week. Farska always addressed the crowd.

And now, seven years later, she’s doing it again. “When I was seventeen, I knew one thing: I didn’t want these politicians to determine the future of me and my friends,” says Farska, sipping a cappuccino from the match in a trendy cafe in Bratislava. “But now we have much bigger problems.” So, a week before this conversation, she found herself back on stage in front of tens of thousands of people in Bratislava during a commemoration of Kuciak’s murder.

According to her, Fico’s re-election is due to the large role of disinformation – between a quarter and half of Slovaks believe in conspiracy theories – and the mistakes of the previous government. “I thought that after Fico it would be difficult for everyone to imagine that there would be a more unsympathetic prime minister, but Prime Minister Matovic was hated even more than Fico.” She fears the upcoming reign. “Fico and his ministers took off their masks,” says Farska. “They are not against radicalization of society, they are not addressing the problems of low literacy and climate change, but they are waging a war against journalists.”

“I hope we take one step back and two steps forward now,” she continues hopefully. “But,” she warns, “we must continue to fight for our freedoms every day. Because democracy doesn’t have a happy ending. This could end either way.”