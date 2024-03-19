The Education Inspectorate does not want TU Delft to give preference to female students when pursuing a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering. The university announced this on its website. According to the watchdog, the plan does not comply with Dutch law because it excludes certain groups. The head of the training department, Joris Melkert, expressed disappointment at the inspectorate’s “sad” decision to De Volkskrant.

In January, TU Delft announced it wanted to launch a pilot project in which a third of the study program places would be reserved for women. The university hoped to improve gender diversity in a male-dominated field of study. Currently, 20 percent of course participants are women. The undergraduate program receives approximately three thousand applications each year, with only 440 students enrolled.

TU Delft considered introducing a quota as a last possible solution, as other attempts to attract more women, such as targeted awareness campaigns with role models, had little effect. The old protocols without quotas will again apply to the registration process next year. The Education Inspectorate was not yet available for questions from the NRC on Tuesday morning.

