Websites focused on business and economic prosperity, such as the Spanish Business Insider, offer shocking revelations. Based on an analysis by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the countries with the earliest rising populations are highlighted, pointing out the leader of this list as the one with the lowest productive performance. This phenomenon is not attributed to economic reasons, but rather to cultural and religious motivations.

The OECD global ranking, created by World Statistics and quickly published by the renowned business magazine Forbes, is positioned at the forefront in the dissemination of information and surpasses other media.

YOU CAN SEE: Chancay Megaport, the only one in China in Latin America: “The most modern in port matters”

What is the earliest country in the world in 2024 in South America?

Colombia stands out as the country with the population that begins its day the earliest worldwide. It obtains first place in the ranking that highlights the nation for the early morning hours in which its citizens start the day. According to the data collected, the average time Colombians get up is at 6:30 am

There are situations in which countries with populations that start their day earlier do not show particularly high levels of productivity. Photo: Freepick/Ref.

Getting up early in the South American country would be due to ambient noise

It is suggested that Bogotá, the capital of Colombia, begins its daily activity very early due to the ambient noise that wakes up its inhabitants. There is research focused on vehicular traffic in large cities, such as the Global Traffic Scorecard, prepared by Inrix, which places the Colombian city in fifth place among the cities with the highest vehicular flow worldwide.

Forbes magazine points out that Colombians tend to go to bed very early, which places Colombia among the top five of the 60 countries evaluated in said survey. In other words, they go to sleep at dusk, but wake up at dawn and start their work day very early. This day turns out to be the longest among OECD member countries: it reaches 48 hours per week.

Economic analysts use this data on countries’ wake-up times and morning routines to examine nations’ productivity. Photo: iStock/Ref.

Colombia, along with Mexico, registers the lowest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) among the countries analyzed, with 19.50 dollars per hour worked, exemplifying the saying that “no matter how early you get up, you wake up earlier.”

On the other hand, the countries with the highest productivity include Ireland, with 119 dollars per hour; Luxembourg, with 110 dollars, and Denmark. The latter, with an annual GDP of 398.3 billion dollars, starts its day at 7:19 am

YOU CAN SEE: The small South American country that has become the most attractive to invest in 2024

What other countries in the world make up this list?

Indonesia: 6:55 in the morning.Japan: 7:09 in the morning.Mexico: 7:09 in the morning.Denmark: 7:19 in the morning.United States: 7:20 in the morning.Germany: 7:25 in the morning.Brazil: 7:31 in the morning. China: 7:42 in the morning. Spain: 8:05 in the morning.