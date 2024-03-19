The Court of Auditors demolishes the Pnrr decree. Here because

The Court of Auditors demolishes the Pnrr decree: the remodulation of the healthcare funds envisaged by the Pnrr decree, according to which the investments intended for the implementation of the program “Towards a safe and sustainable hospital”, already financed with the Pnc, “reduce the amount total resources earmarked for investments in healthcare”. The Court of Auditors writes this in the memorandum on the Pnrr decree filed in the Budget Committee of the Chamber. According to the accounting magistrates, these decisions “affect the regional investment programs already started and lead to the postponement of the implementation of the project until adequate financial space is available”.